TJ Perenara leads his last All Blacks haka with Treaty call out

Veteran halfback TJ Perenara has used his haka before the All Blacks face Italy on Sunday to voice his support for last week’s hīkoi to Parliament.

Perenara, 32, included in the haka the words “Toitū te tiriti o Waitangi”, in apparent support of the movement against the Treaty Principals Bill which sparked a massive hīkoi to Parliament.

As he started the haka in Turin, Perenara said: “toitū te mana o te whenua, toitū te mana motuhake, toitū te tiriti o Waitangi”, 1News reported.

In English that means “forever the strength of the land, forever the strength of independence, forever the Treaty of Waitangi”.

Talking to Sky Sport after the game, Perenara said it was special to lead the haka at any time, “and to be able to lead it tonight, specially to show the unification of our people back home”.

“I think we all saw the people in our hīkoi that took place, and we definitely saw it over here, and just the unity that our country showed, how our country has all come together.

“So for us to be able to acknowledge that unification of our people, all of our people, not just tangata whenua, but tangata katoa (everybody) of Aotearoa, it’s something that was important for us, and important for me,” Perenara said.

“That was really cool.”

Perenara has led the All Blacks haka more often than any other player, and in his challenge on Sunday showed his support for the Treaty of Waitangi.

He came off the bench during Sunday’s match for his 89th cap, and will now move to Japan to take up a three-year deal with the Ricoh Black Rams Tokyo club.

A Rugby World Cup winner in 2015, Perenara made his All Blacks debut at Eden Park in 2014 as a 22-year-old.

He played his first game for the Wellington Lions at the age of 18, while still at Mana College.

Perenara played his first game for the Hurricanes in 2012, and went on to become the team’s most capped player, with 163 games. He also has the record for Super Rugby tries, with 63.

