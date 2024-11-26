NZDF prepares to remove pollutants from sunken Manawanui off Samoa

NZDF base on the South Coast of Upolu near where the Manawanui sank in Samoa. Photo: RNZ / Louise Ternouth

This article was first published by RNZ.

An ocean-going tug and barge are due to depart New Zealand this week and head to Samoa to assist with the sunken HMNZ Manawanui.

The New Zealand-based salvage companies engaged by the New Zealand Defence Force (NZDF) are preparing to remove and dispose of the fuel and pollutants from the vessel.

The voyage to Samoa is expected to take 10 to 11 days, depending on weather and sea conditions.

The NZDF said work continues at the highest level to ensure biosecurity requirements and other approvals are obtained to satisfy Samoan authorities.

“The weather, particularly at this time of year, will play an important and unpredictable part in this operation,” NZDF’s senior national representative for Operation Resolution Commodore Andrew Brown said.

“Not just in the sailing time to Samoa, but during the fuel removal process once the salvors are here.

“The NZDF’s intent has always been to get the fuel and other potential pollutants off the vessel as soon as we can, while being cognisant of personnel safety and environmental impact.”

The NZDF said it continues “almost daily monitoring and surveillance” of the vessel and wreck site.

“Pleasingly, we can report Manawanui is in a stable state and her fuel, lubrication and hydraulic oil tanks remain intact," Commodore Brown said.

- RNZ