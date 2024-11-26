Willie Jackson to debate David Seymour on Treaty Principles Bill

Labour MP Willie Jackson has announced he will debate ACT leader David Seymour on the Treaty Principles Bill.

Speaking to Waatea News, Labour’s Māori development spokesperson said he had made the decision “in the last couple of days”.

“People will hear more about that later on. Kia ū ki te kaupapa. Kia kaha. Keep challenging, keep fighting,” he said.

MPs voted on the Treaty Principles Bill earlier this month, with ACT, National and NZ First supporting it, sending the bill to a select committee which was expected to take six months to consider it.

In the House at the time, Jackson called it “a six-month hate tour” and said he had a “message” for Seymour, given to him by people who were at the Hīkoi mō te Tiriti in Auckland.

“To you, David Seymour: you fuel hatred and misinformation in this country, you bring out the worst in New Zealanders, you should be ashamed of yourself, and you are a liar,” Jackson said in Parliament.

He was then kicked out of the House after refusing to apologise to Seymour for calling the associate justice minister a “liar”.

Meanwhile, according to RNZ, data from the Electoral Commission up to November 25 showed 2262 people had switched from the general roll to the Māori roll - up from 59 in October - since the Hīkoi mō te Tiriti. Just 28 people changed from the Māori roll to the general roll.

There were also 862 new enrolments on the Māori roll - up from 29 the previous month. All up, there were 3096 more people on the Māori roll than at the start of the month.

Seymour has been approached for comment.

- Stuff