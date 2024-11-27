‘I’m fully supportive of it’ - mum of teens on Australia’s social media ban

The Australian government is on the brink of implementing a groundbreaking bill to ban children under 16 from accessing social media platforms, including Facebook, Instagram, TikTok and Snapchat.

The federal government aims to pass the legislation by the end of this week, marking a global first. Non-compliance could result in fines of up to $50 million for social media companies.

The proposed ban has sparked mixed reactions. While some parents champion the move as a necessary measure to protect children from online harm, critics - including more than 140 tech experts - have called it a “blunt approach.” They advocate for co-designed solutions with youth input rather than outright restrictions.

A parent’s perspective: safety and support

Jenna Fuimaono, a mother of five, including three teenage girls, says her family already has a no-social-media rule.

“I’m fully supportive of it,” she says.

“With iPhones, you can have family-sharing accounts, and we have locked it down, so they can’t use any apps without my permission. I can lock their phones,” she says.

Her approach stems from a desire to shield her children from the challenges she faced growing up. “I was bullied a lot at kura, so I know what depression feels like. We talk about that a lot with our kids, and I support them going to counselling,” Fuimaono says.

Debate over balancing safety and autonomy

While the government insists the legislation will protect children from online harm, critics argue that education and engagement with youth are more effective long-term solutions. Fuimaono agrees that broader support is crucial. “We would like the government and the schools to provide more education and more security in social media,” she says.

Beyond legislation, Fuimaono emphasises the importance of parental involvement.

“Parents also need to build that open relationship with their children. I’m not the perfect mum but that’s something that I strive for,” she admits.

If passed, the legislation will place Australia at the forefront of the global conversation on digital safety.

The bold proposal has sparked a broader discussion on how to safeguard young people while respecting their autonomy in an increasingly online world.