‘It’s a huge blow’ Māori health expert says in response to budget cuts within Te Whatu Ora

Te Whatu Ora has announced significant changes to its staff numbers following a restructure. Health NZ aims to cut costs across the sector but its hauora Māori units are particularly caught in the firing line, leaving Māori nurses anxious in the lead-up to the holiday season.

Some 1500 public health roles are expected to be cut within Health NZ in a cost-saving restructure and New Zealand Nurses Organisation president Kerri Nuku says hauora Māori units under Health NZ are on the chopping block.

“It’s a huge blow. It’s a blow to morale and it’s a blow to the system. Everybody is feeling incredibly anxious,” she says.

Nuku says Māori nurses and frontline staff are the ones most affected by these changes, despite the work they have done, particularly during times of the year where whānau experience health complications.

“[Commissioner Dr Leser] Levy came out and said it’s nurses that are expensive within the system. That was a significant blow because, remember, it was nurses out there on the frontline going out into communities that were standing up and delivering those services during Covid-19. So, to turn around and to say that was really devastating.”

Some 125 roles in the hauora Māori team and more than 400 roles across the Pacific and public health sectors are proposed to be cut.

A majority of the people in the hauora Māori units came from the disestablished Māori Health Authority and are again to be left with nothing.

“This sends a strong message about the government’s intention, to poor resourcing, to cut budgets, especially where the service is the most needed in really vulnerable communities. It just does not make sense.”

Nuku says the voice of Māori will be silenced because of these new restructures.

“This isn’t just about reducing jobs, this is about reducing the voice of Māori consumers within the system. The mental health, the well-being that whole thing on the workforce is incredibly challenging and difficult at this time.”

Nuku strongly believes if the government does not support the frontline health staff there is a high chance they will move overseas, leaving fewer health staff in Aotearoa.

Health New Zealand chief executive Margie Apa has responded to the issue stating, “It is important to remember consultation documents are proposals. We are now asking for feedback from staff and unions, which will be carefully considered before final decisions are made.”

“Supporting our people through change is a priority. Resources are available for those directly impacted by any proposed removal of roles.”