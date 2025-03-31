Whānau Ora tender process challenged in high court

Whānau Ora Commissioning Agency Director, Merepeka Raukawa-Tait, believes they were treated unfairly through the tender process by Crown agency Te Puni Kōkiri and have entered into High Court proceedings in Wellington.

“The rationale that was given to us, we thought was flawed. We did actually think that the whole process of procurement was flawed. And so we decided, do we let it go? We’ve got people that have got to work; we’ve got staff at stake in the significant hundreds.

“We’ve got thousands of Māori families who are currently relying on the services that we provide, and so we thought, no, we do what we have to do. And so we want some answers,” says Raukawa-Tait,

The “mentions hearing” attended by lawyers on Monday was via telephone conference to set a date for when the Court is able to hear the Whānau Ora Commissioning Agency’s (formerly Te Pou Matakana) injunction application against Te Puni Kōkiri.

“If Whānau Ora doesn’t take this action, then we’re just rolling over, and then for the next decade or for goodness knows how far back our people will be pushed and we can’t afford to go backwards. Absolutely not,” says Raukawa-Tait.

For the last 10 years, the $155 million worth of annual contracts have gone to the Whānau Ora Commissioning Agency (North Island), Te Pūtahitanga o Te Waipounamu (South Island), and Pasifika Futures (Pacific families across Aotearoa).

However, earlier in March, these agencies were informed of their unsuccessful tender, and this was confirmed to Te Ao Māori News in an extensive interview with the head of Te Puni Kōkiri Dave Samuels.

“If it ain’t broke, why try and fix something that ain’t broke. I think this is dumbness. That’s what I say, this is so dumb. You really have to question why this has come about.

“So, what we’re saying is if it wasn’t a fair process, then people have to be held accountable for that. You can’t be nasty, you can’t be small-minded and vindictive if you want the best for New Zealand citizens,” says Raukawa-Tait.

Ngā hua pōkerehū

Kāore anō ngā rōpū kua tohua hei pou arataki i a Whānau Ora kia whakamōhiotia ōkawatia, heoi anō, e ai ki ngā kōrero, ko Te Tiratū, Ngaa Pou Hauora oo Taamaki Makaurau, Te Tauraki Limited, Te Rūnanga o Toa Rangatira, me te National Hauora Coalition ngā rōpū e whakapaetia ana ka riro i a rātou ngā hoe o te waka.

I whakapā atu mātou o Te Ao Māori News ki te rōpū hauora ā-motu, ki te kimi i o rātou whakaaro, auare ake, taro ake te wā ka whakahoki kōrero mai.

I tētahi pōhi i puta i a John Tamihere, tāhuhu rangapū o Whānau Ora i te 28 o Maehe:

“On behalf of the Whānau Ora Commissioning Agency, its Board of Directors, and all of our partner network, we want to make it very clear that this is a process contesting a Crown Agency, contesting this Government’s approach to Māori and contesting Te Puni Kokiri.

“It has nothing to do with damaging the reported winning tenderers. If they become collateral damage in this regard, that is a matter for Te Puni Kokiri and its leadership to resolve.”

Kia Ora Koutou, Please be advised that documents have been filed in the High Court in Wellington contesting the Te... Posted by John Tamihere on Thursday 27 March 2025

Whānau Ora model to be rehashed into the public service

According to Raukawa-Tait, she says that Te Puni Kōkiri wants to bring the Whānau Ora model and services within the public service.

“That is the one reason why we have been successful because it does not model the failed public service delivery, or social services. That’s why we’ve been successful.”

“I hope that we will have an opportunity to listen to the rationale that has been provided by TPK because they are there; that’s the Ministry of Māori development. So, why would you want to dismantle something that you know has been so successful for whānau Māori?” says Raukawa-Tait.

Te Ao Māori News has reached out to Te Puni Kōkiri and the Minister of Māori Development’s office; however, they say they can not discuss matters before the court.