Evie O’Brien named new chief executive of Te Wānanga o Aotearoa

Te Wānanga o Aotearoa has revealed its new chief executive will be Evie O’Brien (Ngāti Awa, Ngāti Pikiao, Ngāti Ranginui, Ngāti Maniapoto).

She will be taking over from Nepia Winiata, who’s worked for the school for over 15 years. He is due to retire in February.

This is a return for O’Brien as she has been acting kaihautū national delivery, having previously served as regional manager for Tāmaki/Te Tai Tokerau for three years, and she also brings experience as vice-president of community at Unitec.

“I loved working at Te Wānanga o Aotearoa and look forward to bringing everything I have learned during my time with the Atlantic Institute back home,” she said.

“Being immersed in a kaupapa Māori organisation again after several years away is something I’m excited about. I see this role as an incredible opportunity to build on the successes of the past, and to serve and give back to our whānau in recognition of all the support and opportunities I have had over the years while contributing to better educational outcomes for our people.”

Outside of Te Wānanga o Aotearoa, she has had leadership roles in tertiary education, with her most recent being executive director at the Atlantic Institute, based at Oxford University in the UK. She has also served as deputy chief executive at Te Whare Wānanga o Awanuiārangi.

Te Wānanga o Aotearoa chair Vanessa Eparaima said they received a large number of applications for the top job, with O’Brien coming out a clear winner.

“Evie’s extensive experience in senior leadership roles across the tertiary education sector, her deep understanding of and strong relationships within our organisation, and her clear passion and commitment to whānau transformation through education, gave her the leading edge.”

O’Brien will begin in late January.

“We look forward to welcoming Evie back to our whānau, this time as our chief executive. We have a strong vibrant future before us, and we are excited by the added momentum and perspective Evie’s skills and experience will bring,” Eparaima said.