Mahi toi blessed at Stead St

This article was first published by Stuff.

One of the final construction milestones at the new Stead St pump station is complete, with the installation and blessing of the mahi toi (cultural artwork) adorning the building’s façade.

Standing between 4 and 5 metres high, the three pieces of Corten steel and stainless steel wrap the pump station, drawing inspiration from the open weaving style of kupeka, a long fishing net.

Environment Southland chairman Nicol Horrell said the artwork was stunning, both in scale and design, and for the profound meaning it carried.

“Before we had a functional station. Now, the station is softened into the landscape, and really connects this place with the story of the area.

“I hope locals and visitors alike will come to see these sculptures along Stead St and Airport Ave and learn more about this special area.”

The open weave design symbolised the importance of environmental care and conservation for future generations. The voids allowed water and smaller creatures to pass through, while larger fish were gathered by the net.

The directional flow of the design represented the interchange of waitī and waitā — fresh and salt waters — emphasising the mana whenua kaupapa and the concept of “Ki uta, ki tai”. At its heart lay the mana derived from intergenerational protection and care, ensuring the health and wellbeing of taoka species.

The Waihōpai Rūnaka Cultural Narratives Committee guided the cultural input and design development for this project.

Local artist James York worked with designer Keri Whaitiri and the wider project team to develop the kupeka, which was fabricated by Christchurch’s Art Fetiche and installed by JK’s Engineering.

Corten and stainless steel were chosen for their durability and self-protective properties, ideal materials for local conditions.

The artwork was the final installation for the area, integrating seamlessly with related projects on Stead Street and Airport Avenue and was part of Te Ara Tūpuna (Waihōpai to Ōreti) and Te Ara Taurapa, which featured mana whenua interpretation panels along the Waihōpai Invercargill-to-Motupōhue Bluff multi-use trail. These panels map the ancestral pathways (Ara Tawhito) that crisscross the region.

The pump station formed a part of Invercargill’s flood protection scheme to protect the area from inundation for the next 50 years. The pump station was critical to the 116 properties in the immediate area and the airport, which supported 320,000 passengers plus freight each year.

- Stuff/The Southland Times