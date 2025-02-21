Waititi likens the heightened scrutiny on Te Pāti Māori to a pig-hunting expedition

E ai ki a Rawiri Waititi ko te ketuketunga i ngā whakapae mō ngā raraunga COVID-19 ki te heipū i ngā kaipōti Māori, hei painga mō te Pāti Māori, he rite ki te aru poaka.

“Kāore rātou e mōhio kei whea te poaka nei, engari kei te whaiwhai. Koinā hoki te mate o ngā mahi pēnei.

“Kei te piki haere ngā tautoko mō Te Pāti Māori, koinā tā rātou mahi ki ā tātou. Whaiwhai poaka,” hei tā Rawiri Waititi.

Hei tā Waititi, “Kāore mātou Te Pāti Māori, kāore a Waipareira a Manurewa marae, kāore te Commissioning Agency i hē i roto i āna mahi, ko ngā tari kāwanatanga te hē.”

Act Leader David Seymour talks to media

All options on the table

On Wednesday, Justice Minister Paul Goldsmith told the media he was taking advice regarding an inquiry or review into the Electoral Commission and that “all options are on the table.

“The decision will be handled by the Parliamentary Services Commissioner—Public Service Commissioner Sir Brian Roche."

Late last year Chief Electoral Officer Karl Le Quesne told MPs the Commission failed to manage the perceived conflict of interest and said the marae should not have been used as a polling booth.

Te Pāti Māori MP Takutai Moana Natasha Kemp was the head of Manurewa marae at the time.

Earlier in the week, Waipareira Trust chief executive and president of Te Pāti Māori told Te Ao Māori News that the inquiry was a “witch hunt.”. He also told the media that it was politically and racially motivated.

Act party leader David Seymour says, “What it looks like is someone has been misusing data, and I also see he (John Tamihere) has admitted to copying the forms. What was that for?”

E tautoko ana a Waititi i ngā whakaaro o Tamihere, he mahi rapu witi noa.

“Ki te piki haere te Māori i roto i ēnei tūāhuatanga ka haere mai te Pākehā ki te whaiwhai i ā mātou.”

“Kia mōhio tātou i aruaru rātou i ngā Māori kāore rātou i aruaru i te katoa tātou nō reira pīrangi rātou ki te whakahere i tētahi inquiry me haere me kuhu atu ki ngā wāhi pooti katoa puta noa i te motu,” hei tā Waititi."

Electoral Commission Guidelines to be signed off says Simon Moore

Electoral Commission Guidelines to be signed off.

On Friday, the recently appointed Chair of the Electoral Commission says, he has full confidence in the work underway to prepare for the next election.

This includes addressing the recommendations in the Auditor-General’s report on the 2023 General Election.

“It’s critical that people can have trust and confidence in our elections, and I’m committed to ensuring that happens,” says Hon Justice Simon Moore.

In response, to the recent probe Moore says, the Electoral Commission is reviewing guidance for the selection of voting places to ensure they meet community needs and are also politically neutral.

“The Board expects to sign off on these guidelines soon.

“Another aspect of our work is the readiness of our systems, and I have had assurance that we can scale up to deliver an election when it is required.”