Vocal mastery in kapa haka: Is it given the recognition it deserves? | Kia Wiri! Episode 4

Nau mai ki te hōtaka pae pāhopori o Kia Wiri! He hōtaka ka ruku atu ai ki ngā kaupapa maha o te ao haka.

Kia Wiri! is a new online digital series dedicated to all things haka. Get ready for some kōrero that might surprise you!

In Episode 4, we discuss the power of singing. Singing isn’t judged in its full entirety in competitive haka, with the exception, of course, of the choral item. The vocal element is key to any powerful haka performance – but is there adequate recognition of vocal prowess?

Our group of kaikōrero share their whakaaro on this issue.