Indigenous | Haka

Vocal mastery in kapa haka: Is it given the recognition it deserves? | Kia Wiri! Episode 4

Monday, February 24, 2025 • ByWhatitiri Te WakePeata Melbourne
Nau mai ki te hōtaka pae pāhopori o Kia Wiri! He hōtaka ka ruku atu ai ki ngā kaupapa maha o te ao haka.

Kia Wiri! is a new online digital series dedicated to all things haka. Get ready for some kōrero that might surprise you!

In Episode 4, we discuss the power of singing. Singing isn’t judged in its full entirety in competitive haka, with the exception, of course, of the choral item. The vocal element is key to any powerful haka performance – but is there adequate recognition of vocal prowess?

Our group of kaikōrero share their whakaaro on this issue.

Whatitiri Te Wake
Whatitiri is the line up producer for Te Ao Marama. He has reported for TVNZ shows like Te Karere and Marae. He spent two years in the Parliamentary Press Gallery as Political reporter for Whakaata Māori.

Peata Melbourne
Peata Melbourne (Tūhoe, Ngāti Kahungunu, Ngāti Porou, Rongowhakaata) returns to Whakaata Māori as the news anchor for Whakaata Māori flagship show, Te Ao Mārama, and has previously worked at the station as a current-affairs producer, reporter and presenter.

