The Māori business behind kapa haka’s newest look

What began as a initiative to revive traditional weaving in 2021 has grown into one of the country’s fastest-growing traditional Māori clothing business.

A Whāngārei-based Māori clothing business is helping kapa haka groups across Aotearoa and Australia access traditional Māori kaakahu, while creating opportunities for Māori artists to grow their skills closer to home.

Established in 2021, Ngā Ao E Rua was created to provide a dedicated space for Māori clothing, making it easier for kapa haka groups, kura and whānau to find kākahu for performances, wānanga and other kaupapa.

“So we’ve done approximately 45 to 50 different kapa haka roopū, from Primary School, Intermediate, High School, up to our Pakeke teams as well,” says Frana Repia

Since opening, the business has worked with around 45 to 50 kapa haka rōpū, supplying everyone from primary schools through to pakeke teams. Their work has also expanded to Australia, providing kākahu for both secondary and senior kapa haka groups.

Te Pou o Mangatāwhiri

A kaupapa-first approach

While the business has continued to grow, the team says its focus has never been on retail. Instead, the kaupapa has developed naturally by responding to the needs of the communities they work alongside.

“In 2023 one of our rangatahi from our kapa haka group, Waerenga Te Kaha, approached us for a kaupapa he had, and so, we’re problem solvers, we always like to take challenges, and so we took that challenge,”

Supporting kapa haka is at the centre of what they do, with the team saying it’s a privilege to help clothe performers at every level, from tamariki through to senior groups.

“Just having the honour to be here in this space, to hāpai all our tamariki, secondary and seniors, just to clothe them and be there for them,” says Repia

Te Wharekura o Kirikiriroa

The rising demand for kākahu Māori

The recent National Secondary Schools Kapa Haka Competition in Tauranga Moana also highlighted the role of kākahu within kapa haka. This year, event organisers removed the dedicated kākahu judging category, meaning clothing was no longer assessed as a standalone section. While presentation remains an important part of kapa haka, the rule change prompted discussion around the place of kākahu in competition and the practical realities many groups face when sourcing traditional attire.

For Ngā Ao E Rua, one of the biggest challenges facing traditional kākahu makers is the time required to produce woven garments while still upholding the mana and sacredness of the mahi. While raranga remains a valued artform, the business says many groups are working within tight timeframes and need another option.

“Raranga is a beautiful artform, and is one that requires time and patience,” says Repia

The team says being able to produce quality kākahu more quickly allows kapa haka groups to focus on preparing for competition while still presenting themselves proudly.

Te Kahu Ariki

Growing toi Māori in Whāngārei

Beyond making kākahu, Ngā Ao E Rua wants to create more opportunities for Māori artists in Te Tai Tokerau. The business hopes to encourage more people in Whāngārei to pursue toi Māori and help ensure traditional artforms continue into the future.

“As Toi Māori Artist in Whāngarei, we want to be able to create spaces where we can all strive and grow, so I suppose the growth isn’t upwards, it’s outwards,” says Repia

The team says success isn’t just measured by the number of kākahu they produce, but by the people they support along the way. By putting kaupapa first, they hope to continue strengthening kapa haka and creating more opportunities for Māori artists to thrive.