Te Matatini: Tūhourangi Ngāti Wāhiao address the Lake Rotokākahi controversy

Tūhourangi Ngāti Wāhiao spoke out about the controversial sewage scheme in Lake Rotokākahi during their performance at Te Matatini’s preliminary competition.

Kaitātaki wahine Tiahuia Ropitini agreed in a post-performance interview that what was happening at home at Rotokākahi impacted their performance.

Tūhourangi Ngāti Wāhiao. Photo: supplied / Te Matatini Enterprises.

“Kei te wā kāinga ngā whakaaro. Tē taea te aha i konei, engari i reira te hau kāinga e tiaki ana i ngā pā kai ahi otirā te moana, te wā kāinga. Kei te hau kāinga ngā whakaaro”

“Our thoughts are very much at home. We can’t do much here, but our home people are there caring for the fires of our homeland, of our lakes, our home. Our thoughts are at home”

Last night police said it deployed 80 officers to the lake but those on the ground said there were more than 100. They were there to evict mana whenua representatives from a peaceful protest against a sewer line at Lake Rotokākahi - a lake privately owned by Ngāti Tūmatawera and Tūhourangi.

Police arrive at Lake Rotokākahi on Monday night. Image: Holly Derek via Aukaha News.

Seven people were arrested during the peaceful protest with a Give-a-Little has been set up to cover the legal fees of those arrested overnight and any further legal action relating to the Tarawera Sewerage scheme.

On the front lines this morning, Rotokākahi Board of Control spokesperson, Te Whatanui Skipwith wished all kaihaka luck at Te Matatini but wished there were more people standing with those at the lake.

“Half of the nation of te ao Māori is there watching Matatini when our hope and our desire was that everyone was gonna continue to come here and stand with us.

“It’s beautiful to all my whānau that are on the haka stage and doing the haka but to actually fight for Te Tiriti. Toitū te Tiriti, the fight is actually gonna be done here on the whenua.

“So that’s the reason why we are here to ensure that we continue liberating ourselves from these oppressive systems and decisions that are made by te kaunihera,” he said.

New Zealand police still remain at the site.

Monday night’s arrests came after work to complete Stage 1 of the Tarawera Sewerage Scheme resumed.

It is expected to take around four weeks for the work to be completed according to Rotorua Lakes Council.

Rotorua Lakes Council General Manager Infrastructure and Assets, Stavros Michael, stated Council respected people’s right to peaceful protest but must also ensure the safety of all for the re-start of māhi.

“Rotorua Lakes Council recognises the significance of the area to iwi and mana whenua and the importance of all lakes in the district.

“We appreciate the efforts of iwi and mana whenua for engaging in hui to discuss their concerns about the work being carried out by Lake Rotokākahi since the project was paused.

“Everyone has the right to protest and we respect those at the site who have said this is a peaceful kaupapa,” he said in a statement.