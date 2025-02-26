Balancing tradition and innovation: The ever-changing style of kapa haka | Kia Wiri! Episode 6

Welcome to our new online digital series ‘Kia Wiri!’ We’re talking everything haka. Some kōrero may surprise you.

Kapa Haka styles, choreography and expressions have developed and changed over the years and some will argue it’s part and parcel of a living and thriving culture and practice.

This episode examines the delicate balance between preserving tradition and embracing innovation. Is the modernisation of kapa haka a celebration of growth, or does it risk losing the essence of its ancestral roots?

Our kāhui kaikōrero share their whakaaro.