Indigenous

Balancing tradition and innovation: The ever-changing style of kapa haka | Kia Wiri! Episode 6

Tuesday, February 25, 2025 • ByWhatitiri Te WakePeata Melbourne
The final episode of Te Ao Māori News' Kia Wiri! series.

Welcome to our new online digital series ‘Kia Wiri!’ We’re talking everything haka. Some kōrero may surprise you.

Kapa Haka styles, choreography and expressions have developed and changed over the years and some will argue it’s part and parcel of a living and thriving culture and practice.

This episode examines the delicate balance between preserving tradition and embracing innovation. Is the modernisation of kapa haka a celebration of growth, or does it risk losing the essence of its ancestral roots?

Our kāhui kaikōrero share their whakaaro.

Whatitiri Te Wake
Whatitiri Te Wake

Whatitiri is the line up producer for Te Ao Marama. He has reported for TVNZ shows like Te Karere and Marae. He spent two years in the Parliamentary Press Gallery as Political reporter for Whakaata Māori.

Peata Melbourne
Peata Melbourne

Peata Melbourne (Tūhoe, Ngāti Kahungunu, Ngāti Porou, Rongowhakaata) returns to Whakaata Māori as the news anchor for Whakaata Māori flagship show, Te Ao Mārama, and has previously worked at the station as a current-affairs producer, reporter and presenter.