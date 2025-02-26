Te Matatini CEO Carl Ross has some do’s and don’t’s ahead of day two

I tēnei ata i kōrero atu te pouwhakahaere o Te Matatini, a Carl Ross ki tō mātau manu karere, ki a Whatitiri Te Wake, e wānanga nei i ngā āhuatanga mō Te Matatini i tēnei tau, me ngā tīwhiri ki te marea e tae atu ai ki te huihuinga nui o te ao haka.

Nōnanahi nei tū ai te rangi tuatahi o ngā hakahaka a ngā kapa huri i te motu, ka mutu, ko tōna waru mano tāngata i tae atu ki te mātakitaki i ngā āhuatanga o Tānerore, o Hineteiwaiwa.

Me mau pōtae, ārai tīkākā hoki!

Day one saw around 8000 gather at Pukekura, Ngāmotu to celebrate the unity of Māoridom through the realm of haka.

Te Matatini CEO Carl Ross says although he has ecstatic with the amount of people who have gathered in Ngāmotu to celebrate the occasion, he has a few tips for whānau under the hot summer sun.

“I noticed that there were a lot of tamariki and mokopuna that didn’t have sunscreen on yesterday and they were getting burnt. So, please remember to bring, he mea kia whakaora i te tinana.”

He further adds the importance of staying hydrated throughout the event.

“We would of been around the 30’s yesterday so make sure you’ve got a water bottle. There’s refilling stations everywhere here.”

Wāhi auahi kore

Kua roa nei a Te Matatini e whakatairanga ana i ngā āhuatanga auahi kore.

Ā ko te kī a Ross, kei riro mā te whakamā koe e mutu ai tō momi paipa.

“I saw a couple of people vaping yesterday and it was quite funny because the rest of the crowd actually went up to them and asked them, ‘e kore tēnei wāhi e pai mō te kaipaipa me ngā vapes,’. That was really good because Te Matatini doesn’t need to do that anymore because it’s apart of the kaupapa.”

Ngā rangi kai mua i te aroaro

Hai ngā rangi e kainamu mai nei e matapaetia ana e Ross, ka piki noa atu ngā nama o ngā tāngata ka uru atu ki Te Matatini.

Hai tēnei rangi tonu ka eke ngā kapa 14 ki te whatārangi hakahaka ai.

Ka taea rānei e koe te mātakitaki i ngā kapa e haka ana ki konei.

You can watch Te Matatini o te Kāhui Maunga 2025 live and uninterrupted on MĀORI+ in Aotearoa, Australia, Fiji and the Pacific Islands.