Mayoral hopeful Kerrin Leone: Auckland wants ‘younger, vibrant’ approach

"Aucklanders just want to see a change" – Kerrin Leoni says voters are calling for younger, more community-focused leadership as she puts her hand up for Auckland mayor. Photo: LDR

Kerrin Leoni is candid about why she wants to run for the top job in the country’s largest city.

“Aucklanders have asked me to put my hand up [for mayor] because they want to see someone that’s younger, someone more vibrant, and someone more connected to grassroots community.”

The Whau ward councillor says the city needs a fresh, diverse perspective and community-focused approach.

“Aucklanders just want to see a change, we’ve had two - well, actually, three - men in a row as mayors of our city.”

For the past 15 years, the role of Auckland mayor has been held exclusively by men.

Leoni draws a sharp contrast between her leadership approach and that of the current mayor.

“At the moment, the leadership we have is all about cutting costs and running the council like it’s just a business. We need to show we’re across financial spending, but more importantly, we need a leader who can show Auckland that we have positive leadership to take our city forward.”

Leoni is the only Māori candidate to publicly declare her candidacy so far, and said she is passionate about increasing voter turnout - particularly among Māori and Pasifika communities.

“It’s time that we have really good leadership that really connects with our community. And people are telling me our current mayor isn’t doing that. So I’ve put my name up for the top job.”

She wants to focus on projects that will have a positive impact to people’s everyday lives.

“All of the things that we know that our families need so urgently, like the swimming pools, like our parks and our sports and community centres, those are all the things that I will be maintaining.”

The current mayor, Wayne Brown, made an effort to decrease council overspending, but Leoni wants to lock in local events by exploring private partnerships as a funding option, such as ASB Bank supporting Polyfest, and the BNZ Lantern Festival.

Community engagement

Leoni says she aims to focus on voter engagement in Māori and Pacific communities, particularly in areas where turnout dropped.

“In South Auckland, the voter turnout decreased in the last election, so we’ve got a huge goal to connect with young people, to connect with our Māori and Pasifika and really get the vote out and give them someone to vote for.”

She says her experience in local politics for more than five years has proved she can face scrutiny and address challenges.

“I’ve been the deputy chair of the Waitematā Local Board, which is probably the most controversial local board in all of Auckland because we’ve got some of the wealthiest people there that do tend to take Auckland Council to court quite often.”

She says she has a volunteer team of about 80 people building up to her campaign launch in March or April.

Aucklanders crossing the ditch for work

Leoni has big ideas about building infrastructure and keeping skilled workers in Auckland, particularly Māori and Pasifika professionals.

“I’m really passionate about eventually having a train that goes from the airport to the city centre. We need to plan for the future and make our city an exciting place to live in.

“Aucklanders are really struggling financially right now, and if we just continue to cut everything from beneath their feet, we’re just gonna continue having hundreds, if not thousands of Aucklanders leave.

“We don’t want our Maori and Pacific whānau who are talented and qualified to be going to Australia or the UK because they get paid more for nursing”, Leoni says.

“So we’ve got to make sure that we offer them something else here in Auckland and having that great lifestyle and having all the community events and community facilities actually makes a difference.”

Past and future political leaders

Beyond her own campaign, Leoni says she is passionate about fostering future Māori and Pacific leaders in local government.

“To every single young person who’s interested in getting into politics, put yourself forward and reach out to us.

“The ones that are already in there, we’ll support you 100%.”

Leone pays tribute to the late Fa’anānā Efeso Collins, who was the first Pasifika candidate for Auckland mayor. A mural was unveiled this week in his memory.

“I think about the glass ceilings that he broke to stand as the first Pasifika man, as a candidate for mayor of the city, and he was so close.

“[We’ve got] to keep pushing for Māori and Pasifika leadership in this city.”

Wayne Brown announced earlier in the month that he will stand for re-election as mayor of Auckland.

