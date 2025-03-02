Waipoua fire: Tāne Mahuta safe, residents allowed back home

The Waipoua River fire remained at 91 hectares with a 5.8 kilometre perimeter. Photo: RNZ / Calvin Samuel

Evacuated residents from Waipoua will begin returning home on Sunday evening after Fire and Emergency said a threatening fire had been contained.

It also confirmed New Zealand’s largest known living kauri tree, Tāne Mahuta, was safe.

The Waipoua River fire remained at 91 hectares with a 5.8km perimeter.

Incident Commander Phil Larcombe described the firefighting operation as “extensive” but confirmed the fire was now contained.

“Today’s objective is to keep it that way. The fire has not gone into native forest and Tāne Mahuta is safe.”

Ninety-six firefighters and heavy machinery are currently targetting hot spots.

Thermal imaging overnight showed the temperatures within hot spots have dropped.

“We have been going big and hard here this weekend as a new weather pattern is forecast for Tuesday,” Larcombe said.

“We need to be ready for any impacts on the Waipoua River fire and for any incidents the weather might bring across Te Tai Tokerau Northland.”

The MetService forecast for Tuesday was some showers then turning fine with southeasterlies during the week.

Larcombe said Fire and Emergency was working with iwi to rehome people safely.

“Fires like these are tough for communities and tough for our people too. We’d like to thank the local community and Te Roroa for their manaakitanga while we have been here. Thanks too for all the messages of support for our crews, they are greatly appreciated.”

Fires were prohibited across parts of Northland, meaning no outdoor fires could be lit and all fire permits were revoked.

