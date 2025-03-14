Meet the rōpū empowering rangatahi in small Taranaki town, Waitara

From left to right: Kitt-Kara O'Carroll-Leota, Kalani Kettle, Teina James, and Waitara Taiohi Trust Operations Manager Jared Dixon. Photo: Layla Bailey-McDowell / RNZ

A small town Taranaki community group is building future leaders by providing a safe space for taiohi rooted in te ao Māori principles.

The Waitara Taiohi Trust runs various programmes every day of the week, with the aim of fostering whanaungatanga, manaakitanga and rangatiratanga among young people in their community.

Rangatahi involved said a kaupapa Māori approach has instilled a sense of pride in their identity and has inspired them to turn their lives around.

From a “Bad Egg” to believing in her potential

Every Monday night, a group of rangatahi come together for the Waitara Taiohi Trusts ‘Loyal Leaders’ programme.

Loyal Leaders is a mentoring programme that brings rangatahi together weekly to develop leadership skills, build confidence and kōrero openly about different kaupapa impacting them.

Among those in attendance is 18-year-old Teina James, who is now studying to become a youth worker through Praxis New Zealand, inspired by those who helped her.

“In Year 9, I was a bad egg. I was naughty, a wannabe hood rat,” she said.

Attending the Trust’s programmes, James said, helped change her perspective.

“It was honestly life changing. Growing up, all I knew was stereotypical poverty-stricken Māori families and the hood. But through this kaupapa, I’ve seen kids move past their upbringing and step into bigger and better things.”

“I was like, ‘I want that for myself.’ And now I’m getting it, so it’s mean as.”

Through the Waitara Taiohi Trusts internship programme, James now works as an intern alongside those who once mentored her.

“It’s refreshing, because I’m sitting alongside the people that basically helped raise me. And I’m helping raise this new generation of kids.”

James said the awhi shown to her through the Trusts programmes has helped pave the way for rangatahi to pursue their dreams - whatever they may be.

“It just feels comfortable. Because they believe in you hard out, you start feeling it as well. It’s somewhere where you can be a Māori unapologetically. Even if you’re not Māori, any walk of life, you can go in there and feel like you’re at home.”

While pursuing a career in youth work, James hoped more Māori were inspired to join the field.

“Having this belief and support in a kid, I think is needed everywhere, not just Waitara, but the whole of New Zealand.”

“I want kids like me to see their worth because so many don’t. From a te ao Māori perspective, our kids don’t get the support they should.”

Kalani Kettle alongside his Waitara Taiohi Trust whānau regularly volunteer for Taranaki iwi events - including the signing of Taranaki Maunga at Owae Marae. Photo: Supplied / Olivia Bailey-Masters

Learning to lead positively

Kalani Kettle, also 18, joined the Waitara Taiohi Trust in Year 9.

“I was a bit naughty in school. I got my work done but got into trouble a lot,” he said.

“I was a follower, doing what my mates did.”

Attending the different programmes the Trusts offers, including ‘Loyal Leaders,’ helped change his outlook and life path, Kettle said.

“I looked up to all the youth workers and going to a lot of their kaupapa I saw a different perspective on what I could do, different vibes.”

“When I was growing up there was a lot of tall poppy, everyone was negative with each other or getting into trouble. So, coming into this space was way different, there was a lot more support and more positivity.”

One of the taiohi-led initiatives the Trust have recently launched is a new coffee social enterprise. Photo: Supplied / Waitara Taiohi Trust

Now a board member for the Waitara Taiohi Trust, Kalani advocates for youth-led initiatives, including a coffee cart where rangatahi can gain work experience.

Kettle said some on the board were hesitant.

“But I said, ‘We should do it,’ and they listened. Many youth struggle to find work because they lack experience. This will give them that chance.”

Kettle added: “Having a youth voice on the board is important, because we think from a different perspective.”

Kitt-Kara O'Carroll-Leota (middle) alongside the 2025 Waitara Taiohi Trust Staff team. Photo: Supplied / Waitara Taiohi Trust

Tackling Tall Poppy Syndrome

Once an intern with the Waitara Taiohi Trust, Kitt-Kara O’Carroll-Leota has been with them since its early days and is now a youth worker studying towards a diploma.

“Our youth group growing up was just somewhere on a Wednesday, but now we have something our kids can go to from Monday all the way till Sunday. There are events every single day for the kids to do.”

She said that today’s programmes offer more than just a place to hang out. They provide meaningful experiences and skill-building opportunities - something she said would have been essential for her growing up.

“It’s not the easiest being a kid in Waitara. I’m not sure if it’s that easy being a kid anywhere, but definitely in Waitara.”

“Tall poppy syndrome is a big thing here, and I feel like that’s half of the reason why kids don’t apply themselves. Because they believe someone who told them they’re not good enough.”

O’Carroll-Leota said she had once fallen into that mindset too.

“I was also a kid who didn’t apply themselves, and I used to be one of those kids who shot others down because I thought it was normal. But I get why some kids are negative - it’s all they know.”

Having faced similar struggles, she is able to connect deeply with rangatahi from Waitara.

“I was a product of my environment. Some of my decisions as an older teenager and a younger adult weren’t the best and within those life-altering decisions I made, I saw the danger in those things, and I didn’t want kids in Waitara to have to go through that struggle to realise that they don’t want to do that stuff.”

Kitt-Kara O'Carroll-Leota said she hopes to create a safer space for whānau in Waitara. Photo: Layla Bailey-McDowell / RNZ

Now, O’Carroll-Leota is focused on giving back to her community.

“We don’t have enough Māori showing our kids the way. If I keep making positive changes, the kids will see it and want to do the same.”

She hoped every young person could experience a supportive environment enriched in tikanga Māori.

“My long-term dream is for a world where we no longer need youth workers because our kids are already supported. But for now, I’m grateful we’re building safe spaces where they can be themselves and try new things.”

By Layla Bailey-McDowell of RNZ