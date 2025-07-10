Huge concerns, no honour in Regulatory Bill say Taranaki Māori

Wharehoka Wano says all Taranaki iwi are worried about the Regulatory Standards Bill and the coalition Government is debasing the honour of Crown promises. Photo / LDR.

The combined iwi of Taranaki have told Parliament they have “huge concerns” about the Regulatory Standards Bill and the Government is degrading the honour of the Crown.

Minister for Regulation and Act Party leader David Seymour says his bill would improve law-making and regulation.

Most submitters to Parliament’s Finance and Expenditure Committee this week argued the Regulatory Standards Bill would do the opposite.

Te Tōpuni Ngārahu – a coordinated voice for Taranaki Maunga – told the select committee that Taranaki’s eight Crown-mandated iwi agencies all lodged submissions opposing the bill.

Iwi were worried, said Te Tōpuni Ngārahu chief executive Wharehoka Wano.

“We have huge concerns on this bill and it will most certainly take us back to a place that we’ve been [before],” said the pouwhakahaere.

Wano said in Taranaki Treaty settlements across 20 years, and in this year’s Maunga redress law, the Crown apologised and undertook to make right historical wrongs.

“The Crown seeks being part of the process of healing … [and] looks forward to building a relationship of mutual trust, cooperation and respect for treaty and its principles,” he said.

But the coalition agreement made it clear “the Government has no intention of maintaining the honour of the Crown”.

Wano said Crown honour lay in the settlements, and in Treaty principles developed over “decades of constitutional convention and common law”, but Te Tiriti had been left out of the Regulatory bill.

Parliamentary reporters asked Seymour why Te Tiriti requirements were excluded.

The Deputy Prime Minister said his bill’s principles were about “making sure that every New Zealander has a government that makes laws carefully and is accountable to them”.

“If you can explain why putting in a principle of the Treaty would enhance that I’d be interested to hear it,” Seymour said.

Te Tōpuni Ngārahu principal planner Dion Luke reminded the committee the Waitangi Tribunal found a lack of consultation with iwi over the bill had breached partnership and the obligation of good faith.

“The contempt shown for the Waitangi Tribunal and the redaction of taxpayer-funded impact analysis are not missteps, they are deliberate attempts at obfuscation.”

Luke said the bill prioritised corporate property rights and economic interests over public good and the rights of the environment, ignoring Māori kaitiakitanga obligations of protection for future generations.

“Rather than improve regulatory stewardship and rulemaking, these principles will enable ongoing irresponsible government based on corporate principles.”

Luke said iwi of Taranaki back the Tribunal’s call for the Crown to halt the bill’s progress and engage in good faith consultation with Māori on improving regulatory standards.

