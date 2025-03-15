Former Whānau Ora minister criticises restructure

Former Whānau Ora Minister Peeni Henare has raised concerns over the restructuring of its commissioning agencies, warning that services could be taken over by l

Former Whānau Ora Minister Peeni Henare has voiced strong concerns over the government’s restructuring of the programme’s commissioning agencies, warning that the changes could undermine Māori control over essential services.

Henare argues that the decision disregards the fundamental purpose of Whānau Ora, which was established to empower Māori-led solutions in delivering health, education, and social services.

The initiative, launched in 2010, operates through commissioning agencies that work directly with whānau and community providers to offer holistic, culturally responsive support.

The restructuring move has sparked fears that it may shift decision-making power away from Māori organisations and dilute the kaupapa of Whānau Ora.

Henare cautioned that such changes risk reversing the progress made in self-determined, whānau-centred support systems.

“Koinei te mahi o tēnei kaawantanga. Ka kore e aro atu ki te whakapapa o te Maaori. he whakapapa too te kaupapa o whaanau ora.”

“Me hoki atu anō tātou ki te pūtaketanga o te kaupapa o te Whānau Ora. I puawai mai ki raro i te maru o te ao Hauora, koinā te take ka tiro atu ki ngā ratonga hauora Māori he wāhi pai tēna mo te kaupapa nei a Whānau Ora.”

Whānau Ora leaders, such as Merepeka Raukawa-Tait, who chairs the Whānau Ora Commissioning Agency, told NZ Herald concerns over the government’s decision to replace the three original commissioning agencies, saying she was “totally gutted” with the shift that could affect $155 million in contracts.

Whānau Ora Chair Merepeka Raukawa-Tait.

“After 10 years of delivering to whānau in vulnerable communities, we couldn’t believe the decision.”

Former Whānau Ora Minister Peeni Henare said that during his tenure, a review of the commissioning agencies was always under consideration, but the process was delayed due to Covid-19.

“Nō reirā koinā te take i whakaroa ai mātou i whakarānea ake mātou i te kirimana ki waenganui i a mātou me ngā kaikōmihana.”

E ai ki te minita whakahiato ora, “Kua tae ki te wā.”

Minister for Social Development Louise Upston has defended Te Puni Kōkiri’s decision to reassess Whānau Ora’s commissioning agencies, saying it is appropriate to review the system after 10 years.

She emphasised that the changes are aimed at improving social service outcomes and are not directed at any specific agency or leader.

Social Development Minister Louise Upston. Photo / Michael Craig

“It’s early days; the negotiations obviously are recurring, with the new commissioning agencies and Te Puni Kookiri.

“I’m really confident in the ability for whaanau to be better served for them to have greater outcomes than they’ve had previously.”

The restructuring process has sparked debates about the future direction of Whānau Ora and its impact on Māori-led service delivery.

Wharehoka Wano, Tama Potaka, & Elijah Pue. Photo: Te Matatini Enterprises.

When asked if Māori Development Minister Tama Potaka was aware of the decision not to renew Whānau Ora Commissioning Agency contracts, he stated that such decisions are not made by the minister.

“Kei Te Puni Kōkiri te mana whiriwhiri. Mā wai hoki e kawe i ērā mahi ki tua o te pae tata.”