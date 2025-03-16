‘We have come home’ – iwi heart of Nelson housing project

Kia Ngāwari, Ngāti Koata's kapa haka club, performed at Friday's celebration of the development of the iwi's Maitahi Village housing development. Photo: Max Frethey.

Iwi will have an enduring legacy in Nelson Whakatū’s newest suburb where construction is expected to begin later this year.

On Friday morning, representatives from across the region came together to celebrate the progress that has been made on the Maitahi Village housing development project.

Koata Limited, the commercial arm of Ngāti Koata, is a 35% shareholder in the development.

Chief executive Hemi Toia, one of four directors of the development company, said he was “very proud” to be part of the project, which will be nestled amongst the iwi’s whenua in the Kākā Valley.

Koata Ltd chief executive Hemi Toia was "very proud" to be involved in the housing project, nestled amongst the iwi's whenua. Photo: Max Frethey.

“It feels like we have come home.”

The Maitahi Village will provide at least 350 homes, 50 of which will be iwi-led, and is expected to eventually house more than 1000 people.

Included in the development will be an Arvida retirement village, an Abbeyfield complex, and a commercial centre.

The Maitahi Village will have at least 350 homes and is expected to house more than 1000 people. Photo: Supplied/CCKV Developments.

In addition, a cultural centre and home for Ngāti Koata will be built in the “heart” of the village.

“We are going to have our own whare, our own office, our own home – Koata House … so Ngāti Koata, we will forever be connected to this development, to this whenua,” Toia said.

His vision for the village is that it would be a place where someone could buy their first house, and then buy their next house for their family, before eventually retiring in the same neighbourhood.

“You may never choose to leave here because you love it so much.”

The cultural focus and iwi partnership within the development project was exemplified with the transfer of the culturally significant Kākā Hill to Ngāti Koata in 2022.

Kākā Hill, a culturally significant site, was transferred to Ngāti Koata in 2022. Photo: Max Frethey.

“I think that’s probably one of the most amazing things I’ve seen happen in recent times,” said Koata Ltd board chair, Rob Pooley.

Nelson Mayor Nick Smith said the Kākā Valley development was “great news” for the region and announced significant city council contributions to the project.

Nelson Mayor Nick Smith said the council had supported the project with contributions of $31 million for infrastructure upgrades and enabling affordable rentals. Photo: Max Frethey.

The council was investing $27 million in infrastructure improvements – $15.4 million for wastewater, $8.5 million for water supply, and $3.2 million on transport.

The investment supported $100m of infrastructure investment by the developers, and would also improve sewerage capacity, environmental health, and secure vulnerable water networks across the city.

Council grants from its housing reserve will also enable 34 affordable rentals within the Maitahi Village, with $3m going to Koata Ltd for 20 homes for Ngāti Koata whānau and the wider community while another $1m was allocated for Abbeyfield to provide 14 homes for seniors.

The Maitai/Maitahi River was expected to be enhanced as part of the housing development. Photo: Supplied/CCKV Developments.

Nelson Tasman Chamber of Commerce chief executive, Ali Boswijk, said the project was an “investment in the region’s future”, with expected contributions of $356m and the generation of 2700 jobs serving as a “catalyst” to revive a sluggish local economy.

“Economically, socially, and culturally, we’re all far better off when we see that money flow around.”

Andrew Spittal, another of the development company’s directors, said the project was continuing to progress, with its resource consent to enable the work to service the valley granted that morning and engineering plans currently being drafted.

Development company director Andrew Spittal said work was hoped to get underway later this year. Photo: Max Frethey.

The Maitahi Village is also one of the first three projects to have its fast-track application accepted to later be heard by an expert panel, he said.

“We’re planning to be on the site in October.”

Spittal also highlighted the challenging process the village has faced over the past six years, with $6m already spent on the project before physical works begin.

The project has proven contentious in Nelson with many locals opposing the housing development due to concerns about losing a rural valley with amenity value.

A plan change that rezoned the Kākā Valley from rural land to residential had been appealed to the Environment Court. Photo: Max Frethey.

Community group Save the Maitai also appealed the private plan change that rezoned the land for residential development to the Environment Court due to concerns regarding the health of the Maitai/Maitahi River.

Nelson MP, Labour’s Rachel Boyack asked opponents to consider those with housing insecurity who will be benefitted by the project.

“It ensures that the people who have grown up and live in Nelson are going to have an opportunity to be able to buy a home here or rent a home here.”

She also applauded the plans for the village, saying they would benefit the health of the river and protect it for future generations.

Toia agreed, saying that Ngāti Koata’s legacy is tied to the development and so he had a responsibility to ensure the project was done “exceptionally well”.

“It is a very special and meaningful development. It is not normal, run-of-the-mill. This has a whole lot of special elements to it that we are privileged to be part of.”

