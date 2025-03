He raukura nō TKKM o Hoani Waititi Marae kua hoki mai hei tūmuaki hou

Riria Dalton-Reedy (Ngāti Porou, Ngāti Uepōhatu, Ngāpuhi Nui Tonu) is a reporter for Te Ao Māori News. She has an interest in telling rangatahi and community stories. If you want to share your kōrero, email her at riria.dalton-reedy@whakaatamaori.co.nz.