‘They’re our tīpuna’ - FENZ encourages more marae to get firewise

A lot of marae around Aotearoa do not have fire alarms, and Fire and Emergency (FENZ) wants more marae to simply ‘get in touch’ to prevent a possible catastrophe.

While the number of marae with fire protection plans and smoke alarms is increasing, FENZ pou whakahaere Kereama Katu wants more to get on board.

Changes to the Building Code Acceptable Solutions Protection from Fire came into effect in November 2023, meaning any new builds and substantially renovated properties are required to have interconnected smoke alarms.

“In some respects, marae are like a home to our people,” Katu said.

“But, obviously having our smoke and fire alarms within marae just provides early detection, early warning detection for our whānau, in particular when they’re asleep because you can’t smell smoke when you’re asleep.”

In the early hours of Sunday morning, the inside of the Hui Te Rangiora Marae wharenui in Hamilton was gutted by a ‘suspicious’ fire.

The marae was opened in 1966 by the late-Māori Queen Dame Te Atairangikaahu.

Similarly, fire wiped out Tapu Te Ranga Marae in Pōneke in 2019, Te Huki Marae in Raupunga in 2007, Motuwairaka Marae in Masterton and a large scrub fire put Hungahungatoroa Marae in Matapihi at risk in 2017.

“They’re our tīpuna, so it’s like losing a loved one,” Katu said.

National Infrastructure Funding and Financing Limited, Te Puni Kōkiri, Spark, and FENZ have been offering their Marae Digital Connectivity Package for more than six years, where marae opt to receive a hardware package including installing Wi-Fi and an AV bundle for teleconferencing and streaming.

A part of the package is wi-fi-enabled smoke detector which whānau, whether they are on or off the marae, are alerted to any present smoke. More than 300 marae have signed up for the programme.

“We’re just changing those now to the Brilliant alarms. They offer the same features, but it was just a different brand that was in support of the project or the programme to install early warning detection into the marae buildings.”

In addition to the digital connectivity programme, FENZ offer an in-depth marae fire safety report on the safety features in and around the marae, an approved evacuation scheme so people react accordingly in the case of a fire, as well as recommendations back to the marae.

Katu would like to see all marae in Aotearoa on board.

“It’s about providing a full wraparound support for our whānau at the marae so that they know what to do in the event of a fire.

“Through the mahi that we’re doing, we’re seeing a huge increase in the number of marae that are installing fire systems within their marae, not only the buildings, but the whānau using them.”

