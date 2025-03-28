Governor-General takes trip aboard waka tētē in Northland

Dame Cindy Kiro joined waka captain Joelene Busby and kura Te Kāpehu Whetū on the Hātea river, paddling, bailing water and helping lead the crew ashore.

Governor-General Dame Cindy Kiro has taken her first journey aboard a waka tētē, joining renowned waka hourua captain Joelene Busby in a historic meeting of two trailblazing wahine Māori leaders.

As part of her tour of Northland, Dame Cindy paddled alongside Busby and students from Te Kāpehu Whetū on the Hātea River, immersing herself in the traditions of waka and the spirit of the community.

Reflecting on the experience, Kiro described it as “surreal” and shared that it was her first time on a waka.

“It’s my first time out on a waka like this one and paddling. It was just amazing. Joelene is incredible, she really is.

“She captains that waka and teaches the tamariki, and you can feel the way in which they’re able to take the lesson of working together to get the boat moving, work, and get the direction. There is so much learning that goes on from the simple activity.”

Whakaruru Te Hau

Busby and Dame Cindy were welcomed by students of kura hourua Te Kāpehu Whetū, who joined them in paddling the waka tētē, Whakaruru Te Hau, along the Hātea River.

The late Sir Hekenukumai Busby originally built Whakaruru Te Hau, which was later purchased and gifted to Te Kāpehu Whetū in 2015, preserving his legacy of waka traditions and Māori navigation.

On board the waka, Kiro took an active role—paddling, bailing water, and more—under the guidance of Busby.

Kiro praised her as an inspiration for the next generation.

“She’s a role model for other wahine Māori and other kōtiro Māori coming through, but actually for all who want to enjoy being out on the water.”

Governor-General captains the waka

During her visits across Northland, Kiro visited Te Kura o Otangarei and met with local youth leaders in Northland.

However, alongside this being her first time on a waka tētē, she was able to lead the paddlers and the canoe whilst on the water.

Busby says her initial reaction before meeting the Governor-General was anxious.

“I was a little bit scared in how am I supposed to talk or approach her or something, stuff like that. But, she got up and she was our captain. And she brought us home.”

“It was awesome to have her on our waka. Our waka hasn’t been on the water in over eight years here in Ahipipirangi. Having our waka on the water first time in eight years and having the GG on board it was like a double whammy of happiness, joy, pride.”

Ngā waka o te Māori

Arā noa atu ngā waka i whakaterea rā e te Māori i roto i ngā rau tau.

Ko te waka hourua, ko te waka tauā, ko te waka tētē, ko te waka tīwai, me te huhua noa atu o ngā waka. Ka mutu, ko te waka tētē nei a Whakaruru Te Hau, he rite tōna hanga ki te waka tauā, heoi anō, he iti iho tōna rahi.

Hai tā Busby, anō nei he arikinui te āhua o Kiro, nōna e ārahi nei i te waka me te manawataki he whakakotahi i ngā kaihoe

“When it was time to bring our waka back to the tie her off at the jetty, it was her that brought us home. Pure leadership.”

Ka mutu,hei tāna, kāre he mahi i tua atu i te hoe waka.

“I certainly feel a hand of history. I’m very conscious of all the people whose lives are around, have been built around this river, Hātea, and around the town basin here, and also about the future prospects of this place and I wish them the very best.”