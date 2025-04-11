Air NZ ensures new uniform honours Te Ao Māori without appropriation

Air New Zealand has revealed its new cabin crew uniform, providing certainty that the latest designs honour Te Ao Māori without crossing into cultural appropriation.

Designed in collaboration with renowned Māori tāmoko artist, Te Rangitu Netana (Ngāpuhi, Ngāti Wai, Te Arawa) and Emilia Wickstead (Nō te Moana nui ā Kiwa) the partnership has crafted a uniform that fuses Air New Zealand values with the beauty of Aotearoa.

Bari Mio, Māori development spokeswoman for Air New Zealand who worked alongside the designer selection process, said Air NZ always strive to get it right to avoid cultural appropriation and to authentically convey what Aotearoa means to them and te iwi Māori.

“It’s also important for us to ensure how we appropriate designs, and how we bring in Māori artists that also follows an ethical process and how we carry out those processes,”

Mio said the Air New Zealand’s culture is what sets Aotearoa apart from the rest of the world.

“The things that we probably want to ensure we get right is the way we engage, and when we do that, it’s done correctly. Both from a tikanga Māori perspective and from a te ao Māori perspective,”

Dr. Bobby Luke, a Māori fashion designer and lecturer in fashion raises concerns about big corporation using Māori imagery and taonga saying the processes need to be ‘culturally informed’.

Dr Bobby Luke with models. Photo: Supplied

“When Māori imagery is used in marketing, it’s important to ask broader questions about the process. How these decisions were made, who was involved, and whether the process honoured the pūrākau and whakamārama embedded in those images”.

“This isn’t just about design choices, it’s about cultural responsibility, and it’s vital that everyone involved understands that”

The Air New Zealand uniform collection features a mix of colours, creative prints, and elevated tailoring. Key pieces include:

The Fine Print – Dress: Featuring the tūī knot neckline and the kōwhai print, inspired by the story of Ngatoro-i-Rangi, symbolising protection, responsibility, and belonging.

Air NZ cabin dress



The Collective Thread – Shirt : A versatile, inclusive design with bold prints and a tūī knot neckline, designed to be worn by any crew or ground staff member.

The Wrap Around – Trench : A sleek and stylish piece with a purple pinstripe, offering both craftsmanship and comfort.

The Runway Cut – Waistcoat: A new waistcoat for male crew members and ground staff cloaking the wearer in mana and authority.

Another exclusive clothing in the collection is The Woven One – Ie Faitaga: A cultural garment to be trialed by Pacific people celebrating the rich heritage of the Pacific community.

Air NZ Cabin Crew Uniform - Ie Faitaga

Ko te whakapapa te mea nui

E ai ki Te Rangitu Netana mā ngā kākahu nei e tohu i te hononga o Aotearoa ki te taiao, me ngā taera o ngā iwi e noho ana ki konei.

“One of the biggest main things are our whakapapa, and how do we whakapapa ourselves to our taiao.

“To our ngahere, to our manu, so you know all the different types of elements look at what they do. They’re the first face that greets the world and we thought we needed to empower them as the wearers, as the workers,”

Hei tāna anō, ko te manako nui kia horapa haere ngā taera Māori ki te ao.

“The last uniform has been quite effective and I’m sure alot of people have gotten used to it. But it’s time for a new stage, not only for our people but for our country you know?

“To show for the first time to be honest that has come from tangata whenua and tangata pasifika,”