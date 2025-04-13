Former funeral director jailed for over 2 years for defrauding grieving families

Fiona Bakulich was sentenced to two years and three months. Photo/RNZ

Fiona Bakulich, a former funeral director, has been sentenced to two years and three months in prison for defrauding grieving families out of nearly $18,000 over seven years.

Bakulich, who pleaded guilty to 12 charges in February, appeared in the Auckland District Court on Friday.

Her crimes, which included not delivering promised funeral services and improperly handling human remains at the Waikumete Cemetery in West Auckland, were uncovered after floodwaters during Cyclone Gabrielle in 2023 revealed misconduct at the burial site.

Judge Evangelos Thomas emphasised that the emotional harm caused to families far exceeded the financial loss, saying Bakulich preyed on vulnerable individuals.

Bakulich’s previous dishonesty convictions and a lack of genuine remorse led Thomas to reject any leniency in her sentencing. Bakulich has been ordered to pay $16,902 in restitution.

Bakulich, a former employee of Tipene Funerals, had pleaded guilty to a charge of obtaining by deception and to another charge of improperly interfering with human remains.

Between 2017 and 2024, she took nearly $18,000 from bereaved families for services she failed to deliver. Bakulich was arrested in October 2024 as part of Operation Lola.

The extent of her criminal activity came to light after Cyclone Gabrielle disturbed a burial site at Waikumete Cemetery – New Zealand’s largest cemetery, managed by Auckland Council.

It was revealed that a casket she handled was not zinc-lined or sealed as promised.

“There was no zinc, just a dearly loved family member wrapped in plastic,” Thomas says.

“What they wanted was peace and dignity and respect for their loved ones. That’s what they wanted.

“Paying the money back doesn’t help them much with that. Taking their money isn’t where you caused the harm – and that’s what differentiates this case from the others that the lawyers have been talking about.”

The judge also highlighted the emotional devastation inflicted on the family.

“This offending had deep emotional consequences for people – financial consequences. They talk about how vulnerable they were. One of them described it as robbing people at their worst time. They talk about how cruel their offending was.

“You looked them so softly in the eye and stabbed them so ruthlessly in the back. That’s what really got them. That, you can’t fix. That, money doesn’t fix.”

Judge Evangelos Thomas said Bakulich’s crimes inflicted lasting emotional harm. Photo/RNZ Marika Khabazi

Thomas says the impact of Bakulich’s actions extends beyond the direct victims to many of her former customers, who are now anxious and distressed about the condition of their loved ones.

During the hearing, nine victim impact statements were read, detailing the emotional, spiritual, and financial toll of Bakulich’s actions.

“She preyed on people in grief, knowing we were too overwhelmed to immediately realise what was going on… Her actions are not just about the money – they are about a fundamental lack of humanity,” one victim told the court.

Another victim expressed: “We have been stripped of all the most precious moments with our deceased mother – being able to dress her, touch her in her final days at home… after ripping our hearts out, advising we were unable to do the one last beautiful thing for our mother.”

A third victim stated, “Within two years, I’ve lost a sister, my mama and then my brother last year… To rob people during their worst time, I have no words for it. It was so wrong.”

Judge Thomas rejected any considerations for good character, highlighting Bakulich’s previous dishonesty conviction and her repeated offences.

“You have been dishonest before. You’ve proven yourself before to be a dishonest offender,” he says. “If you were genuinely remorseful, this would have stopped a long time ago.”

Family and friends of Bakulich filled the back of the packed courtroom, with her lawyer, Panema Le’au’anae, saying the case had traumatised her whānau and drawn national attention.

“My client today is supported by her siblings. They’re in the back of the court… They have also been traumatised by this case,” Le’au’anae says.

Le’au’anae adds that Bakulich has accepted responsibility and has decided not to return to the funeral industry.

“She’s finished. She’s toast. And the family name has been seriously tarnished by what she has done.”

The charge of interfering with human remains relates to a 2020 burial at Waikumete Cemetery, with Judge Thomas saying that the offence alone warranted a prison sentence of at least 12 months.

He ordered Bakulich to serve her sentence concurrently for all charges and to pay $16,902 in reparation, which includes a $5000 upfront payment and weekly instalments of $150.

Second funeral director charged in cemetery probe [subheading]

Meanwhile, police have charged a second funeral director in Auckland as part of an investigation into the improper handling of burials at Waikumete Cemetery.

On 15 March, police arrested the individual, who has name suppression, as authorities looked into complaints about the way bodies were being managed before being buried.

Police say the latest arrest is also part of Operation Lola and are investigating allegations of fraud associated with these incidents.

Kaiora and Francis Tipene, directors of Tipene Funerals, say the latest arrest of an Auckland funeral director as part of Operation Lola is “not us”.

In a social media post, the Tipenes say the arrest is not from their firm but that their thoughts are with those involved.

