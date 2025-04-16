Tory Whanau says Wellington seeing progress on her watch

Tory Whanau, Wellington’s first Māori mayor, says she’s ready for another term leading the capital. Photo/LGNZ

Wellington Mayor Tory Whanau says she is determined to finish what she started.

Whanau, who became the city’s first Māori mayor in 2022, has confirmed she will seek a second term with the Green Party’s endorsement.

“But this year, it really feels like we’re turning a corner, that my mayoralty has turned a corner, and we’re starting to see those wins that I campaigned on,” she told Pacific Mornings.

“Enabling tens of thousands of homes through the district plan, expanding our cycleway network, and, of course, record investment in water infrastructure. So once I started seeing delivery, it gave me my enthusiasm back and thought, I just have to keep fighting for this progress.”

She says at one point she briefly considered stepping down.

“I did have a very tough first term, and on reflection, I think, in hindsight, perhaps I should have done a first term as a councillor to really learn the ropes of local government, becoming a public figure and so forth.”

Whanau says tensions at the council table have been building long before her time as mayor.

“It’s been like 10 years in the making of just this mistrust... It’s tough going. They’re a tough crowd,” she says.

She wants stronger tools to address councillor conduct and behaviour.

“Currently, there are no tools to do that. And we really ought to have a zero tolerance view when it comes to undermining, leaking. I’ve heard accusations of bullying,” she says. “You know, it’s just not acceptable in our democratic environment.”

She says she’s working with the council’s new chief executive to improve governance.

Whanau accuses the government of unfairly targeting Wellington.

“And the government has chosen to target Wellington City, and I genuinely believe it’s because we’re a green city,” she says. “But hey, I can take the hits from central government because I know that our people actually like it when I stand up for them.”

She says Wellington is undergoing major change.

“We’re a city in transition... But in a matter of even three years, our city’s going to look different,” she says. “We’ll have a new Golden Mile. We’ll have a new Civic Square. And then we’ll get to work on Cuba Street. And it’s actually really, really exciting.”

Whanau confirms the Fale Malae Pasifika cultural centre is still progressing – although at a reduced scale.

“We’ve agreed to still include it in consultation and to retain a $5 million contribution from council to the project,” she says.

She warns voters to be wary of unrealistic promises on the campaign trail.

“You’ll get candidates saying, I’m going to cut rates. That’s impossible,” she says. “You know, we have $1.8 billion of investment we have to put in the pipes or they’ll explode.”

She hasn’t made firm plans beyond the election but says she would take time out if she loses.

“But if I lost, I’d need a break from politics – probably head overseas for a couple of years before coming back, and maybe head to parliament,” she says.

For now, she says she remains focused on the campaign.

“I’m still committed to everything I campaigned on,” she says. “In fact, everything I campaigned on, except for Light Rail, is well in train.”