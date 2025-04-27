‘Proud of my Māoritanga’: Jenny-May’s story of ‘reconnection’

Admirers of Jenny-May Clarkson are in for a treat.

The star netballer turned television personality is set to release her new book Full Circle this week, which Clarkson describes as “A personal story of reconnection”.

It’s a memoir of her life, she didn’t think anyone would care about.

“4 years ago, I was asked to write a book. I said no - because I honestly didn’t think anyone would be interested in my story,” Clarkson wrote earlier this month on Instagram.

“In many ways, I still feel that way. But what I’ve come to realise is that this book isn’t just about me.

“It’s a tribute to my mum and dad - the way their stories shaped mine. Ko au ko koe, ko koe ko au.

“Thank you @harpercollinsnz for bringing this dedication to life.”

Clarkson unboxed several copies of her book in a video shared with followers in March, admiring her handiwork and excitedly exclaiming “wow, this is it!”

“I’ve been doing a little thing over the last few months,” she says.

“Well, I say a few months, but it’s been in the making for years.”

Flicking through several pages, she stops at a set of photos that hold special meaning for her, rubbing her hand fondly across the page.

“Pretty cool aye dad?” she says, gazing at the treasured black and white photos.

Publicity for the book notes how an outwardly successful Clarkson struggled with imposter syndrome and never feeling “good enough”.

“I stumble across a photo of me, aged ten. My immediate thought is: ‘who is that girl?’ I remember her but I don’t recognise myself in her. She was so determined. Once she knew what she wanted, she’d just head straight for it.”

As the promotional material states, “Full Circle shares the ups and downs of a full life, with tragedies and triumphs, and a journey to rediscover self-confidence, identity, and strength."

Full Circle by Jenny-May Clarkson is scheduled for release in stores on April 30, 2025.