Survivors of state abuse honoured with Investiture at Government House

Survivors of state abuse and contributors to the Royal Commission of Inquiry into Abuse and Faith-Based Care were honoured at Government House in Wellington, fo

Survivors of state abuse and contributors to the Royal Commission of Inquiry into Abuse in Care were honoured at Government House in Wellington, following their inclusion in the New Year Honours list.

The New Year Honours list in New Zealand recognises individuals for their outstanding service and achievements across a wide range of fields, announced each year at the start of January.

The inquiry spanned more than 50 years. In its final report, the inquiry found that at least 200,000 people were abused while being wards of the state.

Some of the testimony given by survivors was horrific, with stories of torture, rape and unbelievable, violent abuse. The inquiry lasted seven and a half years. More than 2,400 survivors gave evidence.

Eugene Ryder, who received the King’s Service Medal for his contribution to the inquiry, was only 11 years old when he entered the system. He spent time at both Ōwairaka Boys’ Home and Kohitere Boys’ Home.

“It was in the mid to late 80s, I started off at Wesleydale Boys Home in Auckland. Graduated to Ōwairaka, I then went to Hodderville in Putāruru, Kohitere in Levin, and there was a short gap to the prison system.

“It was terrible. It was terrible for a lot of our people, a lot of people that were in there. Some of them didn’t survive.”

Ryder has been an outspoken advocate for survivors of state abuse.

In an interview on 30 with Guyon Espiner, Ryder said that the right place for a child isn’t always necessarily with those who share the same whakapapa.

He also says the removal of section 7AA from the Oranga Tamariki Act shouldn’t mean that Māori have no part to play in the care of tamariki Māori.

“I think legislation shouldn’t determine the care of our children.”

Feeling uneasy about receiving recognition

While it is a day to honour the survivors of state abuse, many feel a certain unease receiving an award for their part in uncovering child abuse by state and faith-based institutions.

Leoni McInroe, who received the insignia of a Companion of the King’s Service Order, says the award is an acknowledgement of the fight.

McInroe was one of the many individuals abused by doctors and staff while at the Child and Adolescent Unit at Lake Alice, which began in the 1950s, under the hospital’s lead psychiatrist, Selwyn Leeks. McInroe was only 14 when she was admitted to Lake Alice.

She has been a key driver in bringing the story of Lake Alice to light.

Leonie McInroe receiving her medal from Dame Cindy Kiro.

She says her award is as much hers as it is her children’s, who supported her on the journey for justice.

“I made the decision to accept this medal because, before anyone knew about Lake Alice in the media and the publicity, my children have carried that story.”

“You deserved so much better. And I am deeply sorry that New Zealand did not do better by you.”

Last year, Prime Minister Christopher Luxon made a formal apology to survivors, saying, “I know this day has been a long time coming.”

“In 16 devastating volumes, page after page, your stories left many of us stunned that this could have happened here in New Zealand.”

“But not you. You knew the truth because you lived it, and you have waited and waited for people to start listening to you.

“Now New Zealand has listened. Words do matter, and I say these words with sincerity: I have read your stories, and I believe you.

“I am sorry the State did not act quickly and boldly enough to put much better protection in place for people in all care locations, and that those acting on behalf of the Crown lost sight of you, the people behind the claims.”

Ryder says the apology means nothing if attitudes towards children in state care change drastically.

“We received an apology from the government last year. An apology are words.

“I know in the last 12 months, 800 children were abused in care. So, a lot more has to be done than words and a medal.”

List of recipients:

- Mr Jim Goodwin, of Christchurch, KSO, for services to survivors of abuse in care

- Associate Professor Tristram Ingham, of Wellington, KSO, for services to survivors of abuse in care

- Ms Leoni Mclnroe, KSO, for services to survivors of abuse in care

- Moeapulu Frances Tagaloa, of Auckland, KSO, for services to survivors of abuse in care

- Mr Gary Williams, of Christchurch, KSO, for services to survivors of abuse in care

- Mr Paul Zentveld, of Auckland, KSO, for services to survivors of abuse in care

- Ms Kath Coster, of Christchurch, KSM, for services to survivors of abuse in care

- Mr Hanz Freller, of Rolleston, KSM, for services to survivors of abuse in care

- Mr Toni Jarvis, of Invercargill, KSM, for services to survivors of abuse in care

- Ms Neta Kerepeti, of Whangārei, KSM, for services to survivors of abuse in care

- Mr Eugene Ryder, of Wellington, KSM, for services to survivors of abuse in care

- Mr Darryl Smith, of Rangiora, KSM, for services to survivors of abuse in care