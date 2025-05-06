Northland hapū to resist marina development

Ngāti Kuta and Patukeha are in the fight of their lives to stop a Fast Track application to build a 250-berth marina in Waipiro Bay near Russell.

An application made under Fast Track legislation by Hopper Developments and Azuya Property Limited has been rejected by local hapū, saying the project would cause irreparable damage to the area.

The 9-hectare coastal project proposes boat ramps for public use, parking for trailers, and shops.

Shirley Hakaraia from Ngāti Kuta, Te Patu Keha, is unequivocal in her protest against the marina.

Photo/Te Ao Māori News

“Mō ake tonu atu, ka whawhai tonu mātou.”

At Whiorau Bay, which is just across the bay in Rāwhiti, the whānau of Kohu Atatu Hakaraia has called this area home for generations.

She says fast-track legislation is an unknown beast, which does not adequately consider environmental impacts.

“It’s so important for everyone to know about this story, because the fast-track legislation is so new.”

“A lot of people don’t actually know the impact and how quickly you have to act as a hapū or as an iwi or an interested party, and because we don’t really understand the legislation, it’s actually very hard to coordinate our submissions to be able to act quickly.”

Photo/Te Ao Māori News

He wāhi tino tapū rawa atu

E ai ki ngā hapū, koinei tētahi tino wāhi tapu i ngā wā ō-mua, koinei te wāhi i whakatakotoria ngā kōiwi o ngā mātua.

Hei tā Glenys Pāpuni o Ngāti Kuta, kei wareware te ihi o ngā mātua.

“Kei runga i ngā puke, ka tāria ngā tūpāpaku, ka purua ki roto i ngā ana i reira. Nā reira, ko tērā te ingoa o tēnei wāhi a Waipiro.”

E ai ki a Fred Higginson o Patukeha me Ngāti Kuta, ka tika hoki me manaaki ngā iwi i tēnei whenua taurikura.

Photo/Te Ao Māori News

“I‘m in my sixties now and I‘ve been coming here all my life, and I’ve been scarred with being a kaitiaki for this rohe of Patukeha, Ngāti kuta, and I just want to preserve this rohe as much as possible.”

Jobs and opportunities for local iwi

In an interview with NZME, Hopper Development’s managing director, Leigh Hopper, earlier said the project would create economic opportunities for the region.

Photo/Te Ao Māori News

“There are economic opportunities that can come from this - local jobs, local investment, better amenities and services.

“Clearly, we want local people to have first bite at jobs and investment opportunities.”

Hopper said the effects on the marine environment would be controlled and managed.