Council rejects wish of rūnanga to obtain land

The settlement is home to a small number of houses, a camp and walking options. Photo: LDR / Matthew Rosenberg.

A piece of land with special significance to Māori will not be returned after Invercargill councillors voted to retain the status quo.

Mokomoko Reserve in Omaui — 25 minutes from Invercargill — was identified for potential disposal in August 2023.

The triangular-shaped section covers almost 5000 square metres and is grazed by way of an informal relationship with a neighbouring farmer.

Te Rūnanga o Awarua submitted to the council in October 2023 highlighting the significance of Omaui and desire to have a place for reconnecting with the land.

The area was known as a place of burial, and caution needed to be taken in changing land use due to the possibility of desecrating unknown urupā, former rūnanga kaiwhakahaere Dean Whaanga wrote at the time.

Whaanga also presented on Tuesday, reiterating it was a great opportunity for the council to offer the land as a place to camp or gather kai.

But the council’s consultation also saw a number of residents object to revocation, with retention of the view a key concern.

Council mana whenua representative Evelyn Cook supported disposing of the land and said the issue was being left for a future council, even though there had been an indication it was trying to reduce its number of non-useful reserves.

Omaui is a coastal settlement south of Invercargill with views of a beach and estuary. Photo: LDR / Matthew Rosenberg.

“And this is one that some people would like to have . . . as a low-key, low impact use, and I’m a little sad that we’re not actually looking at that potential,” she said.

Mana whenua representative Pania Coote agreed, saying the council was not thinking ahead.

“This land is not fit for purpose for the council, so there’s an opportunity here to actually put it where it’s best needed and I think where it’s best needed is to go back to the people.”

Ultimately, Cook and Coote were the only members to vote against revoking reserve status and disposing of the land.

Whaanga — who is now a trustee of the rūnanga — told Local Democracy Reporting he was disappointed by the outcome.

But he looked forward to working with the council on projects important to iwi and the community, as well as understanding how the council would make sure reserve land was managed well for future generations.

Other options available to the council following potential revocation were to sell the land on the open market or to a neighbour.

The land in question is landlocked with no accessway.

