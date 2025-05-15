Te Mātāwai announces new board appointees to lead revitalisation of te reo

The new appointments to the Te Mātāwai Board are pictured left-right: Penetaui Kleskovic, Dr Kiri Tamihere-Waititi, and Kiwa Hammond. Photo: Supplied / Te Mātāwai

This article was first published by RNZ

Te Mātāwai has welcomed four new appointees to its board, Dr Kiri Tamihere-Waititi, Penetaui Kleskovic, Kiwa Hammond and Ruakiri Fairhall.

Te Mātāwai is the independent organisation established in 2016 with the mission to ‘restore Maori as a nurturing first language within Maori homes and communities’.

Te Mātāwai co-chair Reikura Kahi and acting co-chair Brenda Soutar said the new members will help strengthen the board and its commitment to empowering communities, whānau, hapū and iwi to revitalise te reo Māori across generations.

The board thanked outgoing members Wenarata Kingi (Ministerial Appointee), Bernie O’Donnell (Co-Chair & Urban Māori), Bryce Murray (Te Arawa) and Paulette Tamati-Elliffe (Te Tai Tonga) for their huge contribution over their terms.

“We are grateful for their tremendous dedication and ongoing commitment to our vision of ‘Kia ūkaipō anō te reo’ - restoring te reo Māori as the first language in our homes and communities. Ka nui te mihi,” Kahi said.

“Te Mātāwai is honoured to welcome Penetaui, Kiri, Ruakiri and Kiwa to their governance roles. They all bring pools of knowledge from their respective fields, and unique outlooks into te reo Māori revitalisation in their kāinga, hapori and iwi. I look forward to working closely with them.”

Ministerial board appointee, Kleskovic (Ngāpuhi Nui Tonu, Ngā Iwi katoa o Muriwhenua) brings a wealth of iwi and mātauranga Māori expertise, serving as General Manager for the Fisheries Management and Commercial Development arms of Te Aupōuri. He is also Councillor of the Ngā Tai o Tokerau Māori Ward for the Far North District Council.

Te Tai Tonga board representative, Hammond (Moriori, Ngāti Kahungunu o Te Wairoa, Ngāti Ruapani, Rongowhakaata) is the director and co-founder of Aatea Solutions, and a champion of the renaissance of ta rē and tikane Moriori (Moriori language and tikanga). Prior to becoming a member of the Te Mātāwai Board, he was an established member of Te Pae Motuhake o Te Tai Tonga.

Te Reo Tukutuku (Urban Māori) board representative, Dr Tamihere-Waititi is a raukura of the Kōhanga Reo and Kura Kaupapa Māori movement, educated at Te Kura Kaupapa Māori o Hoani Waititi Marae. A trained clinical psychologist and kapa Hhka stalwart, she is a staunch advocate for Whānau Ora.

Acting Te Arawa board representative, Fairhall (Ngāti Tarāwhai, Te Arawa, Te Whakatōhea) offers a depth of governance experience as a trustee of Ngāti Tarāwhai Iwi Trust, Te Reo Irirangi o Te Arawa and Ngā Kohinga Whakairo o Hinemihi Charitable Trust. He has supported multiple language initiatives within his very own region of Te Arawa Waka and globally, predominantly in London, United Kingdom. He is deeply dedicated to his iwi and was a long serving member of Te Pae Motuhake o Te Arawa before taking on this role.

Board member, Soutar (Ngāti Awa, Ngāti Porou, Ngāi Tai ki Tāmaki) is acting co-chair, and Karl Smith (Ngāti Raukawa ki te Tonga, Ngāti Tukorehe, Ngāti Rākaipaaka, Rongowhakaata) is acting Tumu Whakarae - CE, filling the shoes of former CE Poia Rewi who stepped down earlier this year.

