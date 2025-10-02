New leaders announced for Māori entities

This article was first published on RNZ.

Māori Development Minister Tama Potaka has confirmed seven new appointments to key Māori entities, bringing leadership, expertise and experience to the organisations to further support Māori development.

“The governance roles announced today will help advance te reo Māori revitalisation, strengthen the Waitangi Tribunal, and realise the social and economic potential of Māori. This benefits Māori and everyone in Aotearoa New Zealand," Potaka said.

“[The] appointments bring a wealth of expertise in te reo Māori, education, media and governance - all of which are essential to advancing our shared mission to revitalise our taonga, te reo Māori. These leaders will play a vital role in helping us achieve our collective aspiration: to have one million New Zealanders confidently using te reo Māori by 2040.”

Here’s a list of entities and appointments.

Te Mātāwai

Dr Te Rina Warren (Ngāti Whitikaupeka, Rangitāne, Ngāti Matakore) has been appointed to the board of Te Mātāwai for a three-year term.

Warren is a senior lecturer at Te Pūtahi-a-Toi, Massey University, specialising in Māori and Indigenous education.

Her teaching spans Māori-medium and English-medium contexts, including courses on Te Aho Tātairangi and the politics of Māori education. She holds a PhD, where she studied the impact of the internet on tikanga Māori.

Te Matawai board acknowledges the outgoing Ministerial appointee, Reikura Kahi, for her contribution since joining in May 2019.

Te Taura Whiri i te Reo Māori

Mahanga Pihama (Waikato, Ngāti Ruanui, Taranaki Iwi) has been appointed as Te Taura Whiri i te Reo Māori board member for a three-year-term and Dr Jeremy (Tātere) MacLeod (Ngāti Kahungunu) as Deputy Chair for the remainder of his term.

Pihama comes from a broadcasting background (including directing and producing films and documentaries).

He is a member of, and composer for Ngā Tūmanako, and is a long-time chair of Te Kura Kaupapa Māori o Hoani Waititi Marae, and Poumata of Te Rūnanga o Ngā Kura Kaupapa Māori o Aotearoa.

Jeremy Tātere MacLeod. Photo: RNZ/Pokere Paewai

MacLeod has served on the board since 2019 and brings 15 years of experience in governance and Māori language revitalisation across iwi, community and private sectors.

He is an award-winning language expert, cultural advisor and graduate of Te Panekiretanga o te Reo.

MacLeod has been leading the inter-generational language revitalisation strategy, Kahungunu, Kia Eke! for his iwi for several years.

Te Māngai Pāho

Reikura Kahi (Waikato-Tainui, Ngāti Porou, Whānau-ā-Apanui, Ngāti Hine) as member and Chair for an 18-month term and Kingi Kiriona (Ngāti Ruanui, Ngāti Kahungunu, Ngāti Apa, Ngā Rauru) as member and Deputy Chair for a three-year term.

Kahi is an independent producer in Māori television and film, and a Māori language consultant.

She has been a programme commissioner at Māori Television for four years and has been an assessor for Te Māngai Pāho, as well as a consultant on behalf of those seeking funding.

Kiriona is an orator, a kapa haka exponent, composer, educator, broadcaster and is a managing director of Tupu Ora, which provides Māori language and capability development services to iwi and public sector agencies.

Te Ahu a Turanga Highway iwi lead Kingi Kiriona. Photo: RNZ/Pokere Paewai

He is a board member of Whakaata Māori and was appointed to the Waitangi Tribunal in 2025 after previously serving as deputy chief executive Mātauranga Māori at Te Aka Whai Ora and as executive director Māori Outcomes for Te Ahu a Tūranga Alliance.

Kiriona has held senior roles in Māori education, including at Waikato Institute of Technology, and contributed to national initiatives such as Te Ahu o te Reo Māori and Ngā Kura ā-Iwi.

Poutama Trust

Mark Gray (Tapuika, Ngāti Rongomai, Tūhourangi) has been announced as a trustee for a five-year term.

Gray is currently group general counsel for Magnis Energy Technologies Limited and a non-executive director of Telkwa Mining Limited.

“Mark Gray’s appointment to the Poutama Trust will strengthen the Trust’s ability to provide important business development services to Māori. This is essential for creating jobs, boosting incomes and enabling whānau to achieve their aspirations,” Potaka said.

“Since its inception, the Poutama Trust has played a key role in nurturing Māori business talent and skills, enabling greater participation in both Māori and national economic growth.”

Gray holds a Bachelor of Laws and has been admitted to practice in New Zealand and Australia.

His previous roles include founder and chief executive officer of Allegiance Coal, Head of Legal for DiamonEx Ltd, Chief Executive Officer of Bounty Industries Limited and Partner of Bell Gully Buddle Weir in Wellington.

Waitangi Tribunal

Juliet Tainui-Hernandez (Ngāi Tahu, Te Whakatōhea) has been appointed a member for a three-year term.

Tainui-Hernandez is a full-time director serving on the boards of ASB Bank and Whai Rawa Fund Ltd, and formerly Ngāi Tahu Holdings Corporation.

She has governance experience across commercial, financial and iwi sectors, with expertise in regulatory law and Māori economic development and has practised in New Zealand, Australia, and the UK.

She was previously the chief compliance officer at Norton Rose Fulbright and assistant governor at the Reserve Bank of New Zealand.

Potaka said the appointment of Juliet Tainui-Hernandez would help strengthen the Waitangi Tribunal for the benefit of Māori and all New Zealanders.

“As the Tribunal reaches its 15th anniversary, it’s important we ensure the board has the right balance of skills to continue its important mahi hearing and reporting Māori treaty claims in a timely manner.”

By Te Manu Korihi of RNZ.