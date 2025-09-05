New chairs announced for Te Mātāwai

This article was first published by RNZ.

Te Mātāwai has appointed new co-chairs Brenda Soutar and Mātai Smith, putting te reo Māori revitalisation at the forefront.

Soutar has more than 40 years’ experience in Māori language intergenerational transmission through kōhanga reo, kura kaupapa Māori and whare wānanga, and has raised her own children and mokopuna in te reo Māori.

“I look forward to a renewed focus for Te Mātāwai as we strengthen our approach outlined in the Māori Language Act and continue to empower whānau, hapū and iwi to lead their te reo Māori aspirations,” Soutar said.

She had served on the board for four years and has acted as co-chair since July 2024.

Smith, who had been on the board since October 2019, was committed to the revitalisation of te reo Māori, having graduated from the first intake of Te Panekiretanga o te reo Māori.

He began his TV presenting and reporting career on current affairs show Marae, was a long-running host of the children’s show Pūkana, and had co-hosted breakfast show Good Morning where he introduced te reo Māori.

Smith also hosted Māori Television talent quest Homai Te Pakipaki, winning Best Presenter at the 2012 NZ TV Awards.

“I’m excited to help steer Te Mātāwai toward our priority outcomes - Tukuihotanga (deliberate intergenerational transmission) and Hononga Hapori Reo (connected Māori language communities) as we support our communities to restore te reo Māori as the first language in our homes,” he said.

Reikura Kahi was stepping down from the co-chair position and would continue as a board member.

“E mihi ana ki a Reikura mōna i ārahi i te poari o Te Mātāwai i ngā tau e rima kua pahure. Tuatahi hei Hoa-Toihau ki tō Tiare Te Pana taha, ka rua ki a Bernie O’Donnell, ka toru ki a Brenda Soutar. Kāore i kō atu, i kō mai i a ia,” Smith said.

By RNZ.