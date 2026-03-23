David Seymour to present grieving mum’s tougher sentences petition to Parliament

Deputy Prime Minister David Seymour is set to present an 8000-strong signed petition to Parliament from a grieving mum who wants tougher sentences for violent offenders.

Act leader Seymour will tomorrow hand the clerk of the House the “Eru’s Law” petition, organised by Sonya Oakes, whose son Tristan "Eru" Oakes died last year following a shooting at his Te Puke home.

Petitions are formally received, recorded and referred to a select committee – often the specialist Petitions Committee, which may request evidence or hearing from the petitioner before reporting back to the House with findings or recommendations for the Government.

Eru Oakes (inset) is surrounded by his four brothers and whānau.

Oakes’ petition calls for stronger sentences and greater accountability for the perpetrators of violent crimes that result in the loss of life.

“The petition was created following Eru’s death and reflects my drive to ensure that no other whānau have to experience the same pain without seeing meaningful justice,” Sonya Oakes told the Herald from her home in Australia.

She said the petition seeks to change current sentencing laws – particularly sentence reductions that can significantly lower incarceration times.

She wants sentences that, in her opinion, better reflect the seriousness of violent crime and the lifelong impact on victims’ families.

Eru was 29 when he died – a partner and father of two. He also left behind four brothers, including his twin, Wharehuia.

Tristan "Eru" Oakes, 29, died in Tauranga Hospital on October 26. He was found with a gunshot wound at his Te Puke home on October 25. Photo / Sonya Oakes

“The petition is about ensuring that justice is not only seen to be done, but felt by the families left behind,“ Oakes said.

“I am grateful that Deputy Prime Minister David Seymour has agreed to present my petition to Parliament, scheduled for March 24.

“Having a Member of Parliament take this forward means that not only my son’s voice, but the voices of over 8000 people who supported this petition, will now be heard at a national level.

I would like to thank every single person who signed and stood beside me — Sonya Oakes

“This petition is not just about Eru. It represents every whānau who has lost a loved one and feels the justice system has not fully reflected the gravity of their loss.

“I would like to thank every person who signed and stood beside me, because without that support this petition would not have been possible.

“I appreciate the opportunity for this petition to be formally considered and I hope it leads to meaningful change.”

Oakes has also written an online book, outlining the emotions she has felt since her son died.

Deputy Prime Minister David Seymour will present Sonya Oakes petition "Eru's Law" to parliament on Tuesday.

Tristan Eruera Oakes, known as Eru, died in Tauranga Hospital on October 26, 2025, after he was found in his home with a gunshot wound.

Three men were charged with Eru’s murder and entered not guilty pleas.

Seymour told the Herald he supports Oakes’ petition.

“My thoughts are with Sonya. No sentence will ever fix the damage caused by a tragedy like this, but it is important that actions have serious consequences. I have heard too many stories like hers and am proud to present her petition to Parliament,” Seymour said.

- NZ Herald