‘Great work’ of Māori Wardens sees $1.5m budget boost

Māori Wardens will get a $1.5m annual funding boost in this year’s budget.

The increase in baseline funding takes total government funding for Māori Wardens to $2.7m per annum.

Māori Development Minister Tama Potaka highlighted the “great work” Māori Wardens do to support communities and safety in a release this morning, ahead of Thursday’s budget.

“Māori Wardens offer a friendly face when times are tough.

“They’ve supported whānau nationwide for more than 150 years, providing training programmes for youth, food to those in need, and help in tough times like COVID-19 lockdowns and recent flooding events.”

Potaka says their services “rely heavily on volunteers”.

“There are now over 500 wardens supporting New Zealanders every day with everything from engaging with our rangatahi and keeping them in school to de-escalating conflict.

“Today we are ensuring they receive extra support, including transport and training for volunteers, and greater administrative support for staff to manage service coordination and, in some areas, expanding services to help meet the need.”

The support will ensure they can continue their important role at significant events like Waitangi Day and Poukai, says Potaka.

The extra funding reflects a commitment in the National Party and New Zealand First coalition agreement.

Deputy Prime Minister Winston Peters says the funding uplift recognises the valuable mahi Māori Wardens perform.

“Māori wardens are a huge asset to New Zealand’s social cohesion and the prevention of social dislocation before it happens,” says Peters.

“This funding uplift not only provides critical support to a voluntary organisation but is testament to the valuable work that they do.”

Associate Police Minister Casey Costello says their mana in the community means the Māori Wardens often bring a “calming presence” to stressful situations.

“Māori wardens hold significant mana in our communities and make an important contribution to community safety alongside Police and other groups,” says Costello.

“Because they are so closely connected to their communities, they can be a familiar, caring and calming presence in sometimes stressful situations. They are trusted community members who can help whānau, deter crime and allow Police to focus on their core functions.”