Iwi ‘appalled’ by pulling of reo Māori stop-go sign

One of New Zealand’s largest iwi has condemned transport officials for quashing the use of “Taihoa” and “Haere” stop-go signs within its rohe, denouncing the move as racist.

“This is not about rules - it’s about racism,” Ngāti Kahungunu chair Bayden Barber stated in a release on social media on Friday evening.

The iwi, which has a head office in Hastings, wrote that it is dismayed that officials are adamant the reo Māori-only sign breaches traffic control rules.

“Ngāti Kahungunu is appalled by the Minister of Transport and Waka Kotahi’s decision to pull the use of Reo Māori traffic signs and stands unapologetically in defence of te reo Māori “Taihoa” “Haere” stop-go signs in Te Matau a Māui."

The dispute stems from a complaint from a “frustrated” driver who was unhappy about a reo Māori-only stop-go sign he encountered earlier this month during roadworks on Matapiro Rd off the Napier-Taihape Rd, run by Tūpore Infrastructure.

“[N]ow, they’re blatantly not even bothering to include English above or below it,” the driver told NZME, which first published the story.

Transport minister Chris Bishop told NZME the reo Māori-only sign was in breach of the Traffic Control Device Rule, and Waka Kotahi said it was not among the bilingual signs released for consultation.

A Tūpore Infrastructure spokesperson, contacted by NZME earlier this week, said the sign was left by a sub-contractor and inadvertently used. They said no government agency had been in touch about the sign.

In the iwi’s release, Barber emphasises the “sacred” importance of te reo Māori and the opportunity which exists to share the language more widely.

“Te reo Māori is not a translation, a novelty, or a risk. It is official. It is sacred. It is ours. It belongs on our roads just as it does in our wharenui, classrooms, homes, and workplaces.

“I loved seeing the use of Te Reo in these contexts. It’s only two words surrounded by green or red, which most people understand as go or stop. This is a perfect opportunity to introduce te reo to the masses.”

Ngāti Kahungunu is demanding immediate reinstatement of bilingual signage and a full rewrite of Waka Kotahi’s rulebook, “so that this never happens again.”

The iwi says it is ready to meet with officials but will not be there to negotiate.

“Ngāti Kahungunu is ready to meet with Waka Kotahi, the Minister of Transport, and TMNZ.

“But we do not come to negotiate our identity - we come with clear demands: restore the language, revise the rules, and acknowledge the damage done.

“Te reo Māori is a language of this land. It must be seen, spoken, and protected - not paused, not questioned and not erased.”