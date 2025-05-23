Thousands rally at Parliament over gender pay law change during 2025 Budget

Many people gathered on parliament for the budget announcement, protesting recent moves to cut gender pay equity.

Thousands of union members, wāhine and gender pay equity advocates gathered on the grounds of Parliament during the Government’s Budget announcement, voicing frustration at what they say is a step backwards for women’s rights and pay equity.

Earlier this month, the Government passed a new pay equity law, replacing previous legislation that allowed workers to argue for better wages on the basis of gender discrimination. While the Government claims the revised law will streamline the process and result in cost savings, critics argue it undermines the rights of women and low-paid workers.

The change is expected to save $12.8 billion over the next four years, as part of the Government’s cost-saving measures.

Green Party co-leader Marama Davidson criticised the move, saying the Government is ignoring the realities faced by women in low-paid sectors.

“Women are carrying this budget. Low-paid women are carrying this budget; wahine Māori, wahine Pasifika are overrepresented in the country’s low-paid women. What more can you say? What does that say about this government, I think people can see quite clearly,” Davidson said.

Protest During Budget

During Thursday’s Budget announcement, protesters gathered outside Parliament, holding signs and chanting in opposition to the law change.

Many argued the revision to the Equal Pay Amendment Act, introduced under the previous Labour Government, was rushed through Parliament without adequate consultation.

NZEI Te Riu Roa president Ripeka Lessels said the lack of engagement with stakeholders played a major role in mobilising the protest.

“Kāre rātou i paku whakapā mai ki a mātou, anei ō mātou nā hiahia, me kōrero tahi rā tātou. Korekau. I haere rātou ki roto i te rūma, he tere rā te whakautu, te urgency, ka mutu.”

Government Reprioritisation

The $12.8 billion no longer allocated to pay equity is being redirected to other sectors, including Health, Education, Law and Order, and Social Services.

Health will receive increased funding for hospitals, specialist services, and urgent care. The Budget also includes investment for children with additional learning needs, frontline policing, and support for the Royal Commission of Inquiry into Abuse in Care.

Despite this, Labour leader Chris Hipkins is concerned over the change and reaffirmed Labour’s stance on gender pay fairness.

“We will certainly make sure we get the pay equity system back up and running again. We haven’t exactly seen the details of exactly how they’ve reached the calculations that they’ve got. We’re going to need to go through it quite carefully before we can make commitments about how much extra money we would put into pay equity.

“We want to ensure women are paid fairly and the current regime that they’ve legislated under urgency doesn’t do that,” Hipkins said.

Finance Minister Nicola Willis defended the new law, stating it offers greater clarity for those facing gender-based pay discrimination.

“The law is now very clear, it’s a fair regime. It will correct for sex-based discrimination and it’s affordable and workable for taxpayers,” Willis said.