Top Māori official gives key evidence into the disestablishment of Te Aka Whai Ora

The Ministry of Health’s top Māori official, John Whaanga, was the sole Crown witness on Day 3 of the Waitangi Tribunal hearing

The Ministry of Health’s top Māori official, John Whaanga, was the sole Crown witness on Day 3 of the Waitangi Tribunal hearing into the government’s move to disestablish Te Aka Whai Ora, which sparked concern among health providers over the future of Māori health.

John Whaanga (Ngāti Rākaipaaka, Ngāti Kahungunu, Ngāti Rongomaiwahine) - Deputy Director General, Māori Health, blasted Te Aka Whai Ora officials who he says misunderstood the primary purpose of Te Aka Whai Ora.

“I had this discussion with the Chair and the deputy of the Māori Health Authority (Te Aka Whai Ora) early on because they described themselves as being a part of Tino Rangatiratanga, and I pointed out to them that they’re in fact a Crown construct.”

The Pae Ora (Disestablishment of the Māori Health Authority) Amendment Act 2024 was passed under urgency; barely four months later, Te Aka Whai Ora was no more.

John Whaanga, Te Pou Hauora Māori o Te Manatū Hauora, captured: Rata New Zealand

There was concern that Whaanga wouldn’t even show up to the hearing, given rumours that his boss, health minister Simeon Brown, would stop Whaanga from attending; however, those fears were alleviated once he took the stand.

“There is a recognition from government that it needs to work persistently at Māori health, that it needs to remain and have a focus on Māori health,”

One of the main insights from Whaanga’s evidence was to inform the Tribunal what will replace Te Aka Whai Ora.

“The current Minister is considering objectives and functions within the system to improve efficiency. As it’s pointed out, I’m not authorised at this time to discuss the changes.”

The hearing has drawn intense scrutiny over whether the Crown’s actions violate Te Tiriti o Waitangi, particularly around consultation and the right of Māori to self-determination in health.

Many Māori health advocates argue that dismantling Te Aka Whai Ora undermines progress toward equity.

However, Whaanga expressed that the Ministry of Health stands by its commitment to delivering services alongside its Māori health providers.

“It’s expected that partnership will occur, and the health agencies will continue to engage with Māori and exercising in functioning nationally and locally.”

Many Māori health advocates argue that dismantling Te Aka Whai Ora undermines progress toward equity.

The Tribunal will continue to hear from expert witnesses and community leaders until Friday.