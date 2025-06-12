Pita Tipene to step down as Waitangi National Trust chair

This article was first published by RNZ

The Waitangi National Trust’s Pita Tipene is stepping down as trust chair after serving on the board for almost a decade.

Tīpene has been a member of the board for nine years, the maximum length set out in the Waitangi National Trust Board Act 1932 before board members must step down.

Fellow board members Jane Fletcher and Mita Harris will also close out their time with on the board.

He joined the Trust in July, 2016 as a representative of the descendants of Maihi Kawiti, before becoming chair in 2018, taking over from Ngāti Hine kaumatua Pita Paraone who stepped down.

The 14-member board will meet on Friday to vote on a new chair.

Speaking to RNZ, Tipene said he and other departing board members were confident the Trust would in be left in safe hands.

“The journey has been one fantastic experience, working alongside some very capable people.”

The now scrapped Treaty Principles Bill saw the heat turned up at this year’s Waitangi commemorations, leading to protests by Ngāpuhi, ACT Leader David Seymour having his microphone taken away multiple times and threats by NZ First MP Shane Jones threaten to cut funding for the trust.

Tipene said ensuring the Crown and Māori had an opportunity to speak with each other face to face was one of the most important parts of the job.

“As there may be, as I describe it, ‘heat’ being brought to the situation we do our best as the Waitangi National Trust to provide an environment where we can bring more light that promise and allow people to have debate and discussion and understand perspectives.

“We remember that we are kaitiaki of the grounds, the people on the ground and the wairua. We have to be ensuring everybody is safe to have that debate.”

Tipene said while he was sad his time on the board was coming to an end, he was a firm believer in refreshing and revitalising organisations.

“Some people had suggested to me that I could be like Vladimir Putin and, maybe, change the constitution and stay there forever - obviously that’s not going to happen.”

RNZ understand the Trust’s deputy chair Tania Simpson is the frontrunner to take over the top job.

Simpson holds a number of director roles across many New Zealand companies, is a member of the Waitangi Tribunal, was awarded the rank of Officer of the NZ Order of Merit in 2024 and has been Deputy Chair of Waitangi National Trust since 2018.

Tipene said while there was absolutely “no doubt” Simpson was the go-to person to fill the chair position, her time on the board was also running out.

“Tania’s tenure on the board is coming up very quickly on the board too, I think it’s only another 9 months,” Tipene said.

“That doesn’t take away the absolute skills, wisdom and application and determination that Tania brings to any board, let alone the Waitangi National Trust. But this is how it works and, sadly, we’re going to lose Tania too.”

Tipene said the highlight of his time as chair was the opening of the Te Rau Aroha museum in 2020, which remembers the men and women who risked their lives during the Second World War in the service of their country.

Having the late Robert ‘Bom’ Gillies at the opening was something that “remains etched in my mind and my heart”.

“I’m leaving something that I’m very passionate about but its all been a great journey and I will arrive at the destination on Friday,” Tipene said.

Sign up for Ngā Pitopito Kōrero, a daily newsletter curated by our editors and delivered straight to your inbox every weekday.

By Tuwhenuaroa Natanahira of RNZ