Teen charged over alleged interference in Kaea Karauria murder investigation

Police have charged a teenager after alleged interference in the murder investigation of 15-year-old Kaea Karauria.

The girl was taken into custody on 16 June, after Police investigating Kaea’s death learned that a witness had been approached and allegedly threatened.

Detective Inspector Dave de Lange said the alleged incident occurred on 12 May, a day after the fight in which Kaea was killed. Police learned of the approach on 6 June while conducting follow-up enquiries.

The teen has been charged with willfully attempting to pervert the course of justice and will reappear in the Hastings Youth Court next month.

Detective Inspector de Lange said any form of witness tampering was treated seriously.

“When a witness is threatened, or attempts are made to sabotage an investigation, Police will act without hesitation. This should be a warning to anyone who contemplates interfering with justice.”

The update follows public pleas by Karauria’s whānau to come forward with information.

Parents of slain teen Kaea Karauria are wanting answers a month on from the death of their son.

Just weeks before his 16th birthday, Kaea was attacked and fatally stabbed at a birthday party in the Napier suburb of Onekawa on 11 May. He died in the early hours of Mother’s Day, as an ambulance crew tried to save him.

The whānau described Kaea as a “handsome 6’3” young man who was ‘a good sports player’, an understatement, because Kaea showed real promise as a rugby player, having made all the local rep teams.

Further information welcomed

Detective Inspector de Lange encouraged anyone with information about the incident to contact Police.

“Kaea deserves justice, as does his family, so if you can help, please talk to us,” he says.

Information can also be reported online or by calling 105 and referencing the file number 250511/1317.

Information can also be provided anonymously to Crime Stoppers on 0800 555