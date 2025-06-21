New pēpi give whānau much to celebrate this Matariki

For Tawheta Hautapu, Matariki is a time to reconnect and celebrate the aroha that holds us together. Photo / ATA

This Matariki, Tawheta Hautapu is celebrating the joy of new life in his whānau with the arrival of the first mokopuna, and another on the way.

These pēpi have brought his whānau closer together, filling their whare with aroha and reminding him that Matariki is a time to return home, reconnect, and celebrate the love that holds us together.

Hautapu spoke as part of Mānawatia a Matariki, a campaign sharing people’s hopes, dreams, fears and memories as the new year approaches.

“One significant aspect for us with the arrival of my niece at this time, as well as awaiting the arrival of my nephew, has been the way it has brought us together, unified us again and strengthened those bonds between us,” Hautapu said.

“We are all filled with this thing called love, we’re enveloped with this thing called love and witnessing the next generation coming through and the future that lies with them.”

He said during Matariki, it is important to return home and reflect on the love within our own families.

“A home is more than just a place, it is where the people are as well. Therefore, return to your friends and family, sit together, so that you feel the love between all of you.”

