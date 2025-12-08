Matariki 2026 will be held at Takaparawhau in Auckland, hosted by Ngāti Whātua Ōrākei

This article was first published on RNZ.

Steam from the umu at Takaparawhau rises upward towards the stars, as Kai is lifted from the ground during Matariki 2024.

Tāmaki Makaurau, Auckland, is set to host the national Matariki ceremony for 2026.

The hautapu ā-motu will be held at Takaparawhau on July 10 and hosted by mana whenua Ngāti Whātua Ōrākei.

They are no strangers to holding hautapu, having previously hosted four of the largest Matariki gatherings in the country.

The site at Takaparau will give attendees a pristine view of Auckland Harbour and the many islands and coastlines dotted through it.

The celebration will be broadcast across Aotearoa New Zealand with a distinct theme - “Matariki herenga waka - For Everyone”.

Professor Rangi Mātāmua at the site set for the 2026 Matariki ceremony, Takaparawhau. Photo: Tuwhenuaroa Natanahira

Speaking to RNZ at the planned hautapu site, Professor Rangi Mātāmua - one of the architects of the Matariki public holiday and chief Matariki advisor - said the theme reflected Auckland’s role as a global city.

“If you consider the makeup of the region that Ngāti Whātua encompass, and the Tāmaki region, it is a home for people from across the globe, it’s the biggest Polynesian community, in the world and it also has people here from across the globe, from all different ethnicities and cultures and backgrounds.”

“The phrase ‘Tāmaki Herenga Waka’ means, ‘Tāmaki, a place where people moor their canoes’. We’ve taken that and massaged it a little bit to be’ Matariki herenga waka’.” he said.

Mātāmua said the 2026 celebration would likely be the largest so far.

“There’s not really a template for doing something like this - establishing a national holiday - and I think it has been very successful because of the themes.”

“It’s about reflecting on the past, celebrating the present, looking to the future but it’s underpinned by sharing, being aware of the environment, celebrating who we are and the things that we value.”

Ngāti Whātua Ōrākei kaikōrero Kīngi Makoare. Photo: Tuwhenuaroa Natanahira

Ngāti Whātua Ōrākei kaikōrero Kīngi Makoare told RNZ the format his people use to host hautapu had proven to be a success.

“We’re doing some infrastructure work at the moment on the ground to make sure it’s stable as possible through those winter months so that we’re able to host, utilising other things like technology, big screens.”

“Bringing our own whānau as well as the wider general public that are actually really excited to know more about Matariki and know how they can celebrate it in public and in their own homes is really, really exciting for us.” he said.

Makoare said Matariki served as an opportunity for his people to reconnect with the taiao, or environment - something that can be difficult in the country’s largest city.

“We have a kōrero here, ‘Tāmaki Makaurau kainga ngā ika me ngā wheua katoa’ essentially talking about the abundance that once was here in Tāmaki.”

“With the ongoing intensification and urbanization of Tāmaki Makaurau, that level of abundance has decreased dramatically.”

“Unfortunately, my generation doesn’t know what that abundance looks like. The real focus [is] the reconnection with the taiao, reconnection with ourselves and reconnection with some of those rituals and ceremonies that have been handed down from our tūpuna.” Makoare said.

Speaking at the announcement this evening, Minister for Culture and Heritage Paul Goldsmith said more New Zealander were engaging with, and enjoying, Matariki ceremonies across the country.

“That task of rebuilding, re-finding, understanding and reimagining in a modern world, an ancient tradition, I think that’s been very interesting.

“Also becoming more and more clear is that linked with the stars, there are many cultures that celebrate this passage of time in different ways and so I think that’s becoming an interesting element to it, that more and more people from around the world have seen what we’re doing here and become quite interested in it.” he said.

By Tuwhenuaroa Natanahira of RNZ.