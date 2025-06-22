Powerful Māori short film Puti named NZIFF finalist

Aroha Awarau’s short film Puti, featuring Mia Van Oyen, is a finalist at the New Zealand International Film Festival. Photo / Supplied

An award-winning short film, which honours the resilience of Māori youth, has been named a finalist at the New Zealand International Film Festival.

Written and directed by Aroha Awarau (Ngāti Maru, Ngāti Porou, Niue, Samoa), Puti has already screened at the Beverly Hills Film Festival in Los Angeles and Aotearoa’s own Māoriland Film Festival in Ōtaki.

Aroha Awarau, writer and director of Puti, at the Beverly Hills Film Festival in Los Angeles in April. Photo / Supplied

“Puti was made because people believed in the story, and seeing it recognised around the world is the greatest thank you we can give,” says Awarau.

An award-winning journalist and playwright, Awarau spent ten years trying to bring Puti to life after the story won best short film script at the Pikihuia Māori Writers Awards in 2014.

His dream was finally realised when he secured funding and shot the film in central Auckland in September.

Filming Puti in central Auckland. Writer-director Aroha Awarau spent a decade bringing the short film to life. Photo / Supplied

This year saw a change in the short film competition format at the New Zealand International Festival. Ngā Whanaunga Māori Pasifika Shorts and New Zealand’s Best have been combined into one competition, featuring 13 finalists selected from 88 submissions. Winners are chosen by a jury and audience vote, with awards totaling over $13,000.

Tipene Opetaia (Te Rarawa, Ngāpuhi, Samoa), who produced Puti through her company Glorious Inc, embraces this positive change, acknowledging local filmmakers’ passion for telling their stories.

“We are honoured to be part of this newly unified change. It’s a bold step towards a more inclusive and representative showcase of local talent. It’s a privilege for our team to stand alongside such a powerful lineup of films,” she says.

Puti cast members (from left) Cale Silich, Taukoi Ohia and Mia Van Oyen. Photo / Supplied

Puti’s main cast ranged from ages 8-19, including performances from Mia Van Oyen, Taukoi Ohia, Cale Silich, Kael Munro-Nonoa, and Erika Muna Lee.

The film’s key creative team includes executive producer Lanita Ririnui (Ngāiterangi, Ngāti Ranginui, Ngāpuhi, Kuki Airani) and associate producers Leaupepe Ta’ala Ralph and Sara Jane Elika (Samoa) of ECG.

Last year, the film, which honours the resilience of Māori youth forced to step up and financially support their families, made national headlines after its creative team launched a public crowdfunding campaign to help finance the film.

“Making short films in Aotearoa is tougher than ever due to budget cuts and limited resources. Although we received funding, we still had to rely on film professionals working for below-standard rates,” says Awarau.

He says the film’s latest nomination is a testament to the dedication of the cast, crew, funders and supporters.

The New Zealand International Film Festival opens in Auckland on July 31st and runs until August 10th. It then launches in other centres across Aotearoa, starting with Christchurch on August 8, and concludes nationwide on September 10.