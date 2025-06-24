Local elections: Deadline nears for switching between Māori and general rolls

Voters of Māori descent choose between the Māori roll or the general roll when they first enrol to vote Photo: RNZ / Kymberlee Fernandes

Māori voters have until July 10 to change electoral rolls before the local elections.

Voters of Māori descent choose between the Māori roll or the general roll when they first enrol to vote.

After that they can change between the Māori roll or general roll at any time except in the three months before an election.

Electoral Commission Chief Advisor Māori, Hone Matthews, said Māori voters could not switch rolls in the three months before the local elections on 11 October.

“The local elections are when we vote for the people who represent us on our city, district and regional councils. Make sure you’re enrolled so you can have your say.

“If you’re on the Māori roll and your council has Māori wards, you’ll vote in a Māori ward. If you’re on the general roll or your council doesn’t have Māori wards, you’ll vote in a general ward.

“The elections are run by councils and it’s a postal vote. Check your address is up to date so you receive voting papers from your local council in the mail,” he said.

Voting documents for the local elections will be delivered from 9-22 September. The last day for posting votes by mail is 7 October. After this date votes must be returned to council’s ballot boxes.

Election day is 11 October.

50 years of the Māori Electoral Option

2025 marks 50 years of the Māori Electoral Option, which is the choice for Māori between the Māori roll and the general roll.

The Electoral Amendment Act passed in 1975 defined Māori as a person of New Zealand Māori descent and means anyone who is Māori has the option of enrolling to vote on either roll.

“General roll or Māori roll, it’s your choice. He mana tō te kōwhiri - your choice has mana,” Matthews said.

By Te Manu Korihi, RNZ