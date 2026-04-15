NZ urged to respond to civilian killings in West Papua

Martinus Yobee's whānau, a few hours after the funeral of the 12-year-old child, April 1, 2026. Photo: BBC News Indonesia / Abraham Utama

Kia mataara: This story contains references to the deaths of people and police violence.

Kua roa ngā tāngata o West Papua ka noho i raro i te kapua pōuri, nā ngā patunga a ngā hōia me ngā pirihimana.

Yulita Pigai, an elderly woman in her 70s, was killed inside her home after being shot as Indonesian security forces carried out a sweep through her village in West Papua.

She is among at least six civilians, including children, reportedly shot dead by Indonesian security forces during an operation in Central Papua.

Kua kōhurutia tēnei kuia, a Yulita Pigai, i roto i tōna kāinga. Photo: X

West Papua lies just 6,000km from Aotearoa, and about an hour’s flight from Darwin, Australia, yet many people remain unaware of the daily realities faced by our Papuan whanaunga.

Indonesia has controlled West Papua since 1969, following a United Nations-backed process known as the Act of Free Choice, which remains widely contested by Indigenous Papuans.

Witness accounts compiled by Human Rights Monitor allege the Indonesian National Armed Forces and the Indonesian National Police opened fire in public areas, including near Moanemani Market, before pursuing residents into surrounding villages in Dogiyai Regency.

Map showing the location of Dogiyai Regency in Central Papua, where the reported killings took place.

The reported shootings took place in Kamu District between March 31 and April 2, 2026, leaving at least six Indigenous Papuans dead and at least two others injured.

The West Papua Action Aotearoa network is now calling on the New Zealand Government to respond publicly to the reports.

The indiscriminate killing of civilians and children by Indonesian security forces is deplorable and must be condemned. — Teanau Tuiono, Green Party MP

Among those killed was 11-year-old Maikel Waine, who was shot in the chest and later died from his injuries. Others who lost their lives were Sipirianus Tibakoto (19), Martinus Yobee (12), Angkian Edowai (20) and Ferdinand Auwe (19).

The body of Sipirianus Tibakoto was carried by residents on March 31, after the young man died from a gunshot wound that reportedly pierced his chin. Photo: Human Rights Monitor

The operation was reportedly launched following the fatal stabbing of a police officer, identified as Juventus Edowai, in Moanemani town on the morning of March 31.

Reports allege security forces opened fire near homes in villages including Ikebo, Kimupugi and Ekemanida, where further shootings occurred. Civilian property was also reportedly burned, and tensions remained high as residents fled and normal activities were suspended.

Fire in a building in central Dogiyai on March 31, 2026, as civilian property was reportedly burned and residents fled amid heightened tensions. Photo: BBC Indonesia

Human Rights Monitor says the reported use of live ammunition in populated areas raises serious concerns under international law, including the right to life under the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights.

Human Rights Monitor warned the incident could constitute collective punishment if carried out in retaliation for the killing of the police officer.

Members of Brimob (the Mobile Brigade), an elite paramilitary unit of the Indonesian National Police, arriving in Dogiyai on April 1. Photo: Human Rights Monitor org

I kī te māngai o West Papua Action Aotearoa, a Catherine Delahunty, he raru nui ēnei pūrongo.

“This kind of response amounts to collective punishment of communities and an attack on their human rights,” she said.

“Opening fire on villages and killing children cannot be justified.”

Catherine Delahunty has been a Treaty educator for more than 30 years and has supported the Free West Papua movement for 17 years. Photo: Facebook

I whakahē hoki te mema pāremata o Ngā Kākāriki, a Teanau Tuiono, i aua mahi tūkino, ā, i karanga ia kia whai papanga te hapori o te ao.

“The indiscriminate killing of civilians and children by Indonesian security forces is deplorable and must be condemned,” he said.

He kaitautoko rongonui a Teanau Tuiono mō te mana motuhake o Papua. Photo / Instragram

“Once again, West Papuan civilians are the victims of Indonesia’s ever-escalating military occupation of West Papua. The global community must hold Indonesia accountable for this indiscriminate violence.”

E āki ana a Tuiono rāua ko Delahunty kia kaha ake e te Kāwanatanga o Aotearoa te whakamatāra i tēnei take ki te iwi whānui.

“It is imperative on the New Zealand Government to hold Indonesia accountable for their violence in West Papua. The Government’s silence is unacceptable,” Tuiono said.

“Indonesia must be challenged on their appalling human rights record.”

Hei tā Delahunty, kāore anō kia whakahoki kōrero e te Kāwanatanga o Aotearoa me ēnei take tika tangata o te ao.

Mana Party leader Hone Harawira, Labour MP Maryan Street, Free West Papua Campaign founder Benny Wenda, his lawyer Jennifer Robinson and then Green Party MP Catherine Delahunty on New Zealand’s parliament’s steps in 2013.

“This country’s silence on Indonesian state violence is shameful. We cannot ignore the plight of our Pacific neighbours in West Papua,” she said.

Ko te whakatūpato a Tuiono, he whakanoa te mahi a ngā tūāhua tōrangapū o te ao me te tūkino a ngā kāwanatanga.

“The world’s failure to act on Israel’s genocidal in Gaza and to challenge Trump’s illegal wars and ever-escalating threats legitimises not just atrocious crimes by the United States, but by all repressive states around the world,” he said.

“New Zealand must stop being part of that normalisation.”

New Zealand and Indonesia have committed to strengthening economic ties, with a shared goal of increasing bilateral trade to NZ$6 billion by 2029.

Te Ao Māori News has approached the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade and Foreign Minister Winston Peters for comment.

A spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade said New Zealand’s recognition of Indonesia’s sovereignty and territorial integrity is a long-standing position of successive governments.

“MFAT is aware of reports about the incident in Dogiyai. New Zealand closely follows developments in Papua and raises issues with the Government of Indonesia when appropriate. The New Zealand Embassy in Jakarta also meets regularly with civil society representatives from Papua, undertakes regional visits, and reports regularly on issues in Papua.”

Central Papua Police Chief Brigadier General Jeremias Rontini meets with Dogiyai community representatives on April 9. Photo: BBC Indonesia / Abraham Utama

The Embassy of the Republic of Indonesia in Wellington said its government’s position has been consistent, maintaining that human rights protection is part of national law enforcement.

It said the Ministry of Human Rights, the National Police and the National Human Rights Commission (Komnas HAM) are working together to enhance safety in local communities, particularly in Moanemani, Dogiyai Regency.

The embassy added that national and local authorities are working with civil society to conduct a thorough investigation into the incident, aimed at determining its causes and preventing similar events in the future.