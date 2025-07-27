Gisborne candidate Ian Proctor prioritises practical council decisions

Wearing a self-made pāua shell necklace, Gisborne District Council candidate Ian Proctor says he’s for the arts, but thinks the council needs to get the basics right first.

“I want to see more ‘P’ on council – not smoking ... but ‘P’ for positive outcomes being practical.”

Nominations have begun to come in for the local election race across Tairāwhiti’s wards. Proctor, running in the general ward this year, spoke to Local Democracy Reporting about his platform.

He believes the council is doing most things well, with a proven history of staff who know what they are doing, as well as councillors.

“But it’s important to be practical ... that’s what I want to emphasise – practical decision making, practical spending on needs and practical control on rates.”

He said a lack of practicality was evident in the trial layout of Grey St.

The controversial street design aims to slow traffic down from the beach to the main road and promote more active travel options, but has sparked protests among residents.

“If you’re in tune with the local community, you’ll know. And I’m not talking about the tourists that come for the summer,” Proctor said.

“Why take away parking spaces ... that causes small businesses to suffer.”

A carpenter by trade, Proctor took up a job at Inland Revenue and stayed for 35 years.

Upon his retirement, he received a commendation for Frontline Excellence from the Public Service Commissioner in November 2021.

He ran for the Māori Ward during the 2022 elections and received 316 votes. The fifth-place elected official, Rawinia Parata, received 568.

He said he is now campaigning in the general ward after feedback from residents who said they would have voted for him if they could under that ward.

“Last time when I ran, I made a promise ... strong, effective representation, no matter race, creed, colour, or iwi or tribe, and I still believe that.”

As president of the Moananui Longboarders and a surf lifesaver, he said people often joke that he’s seen on the beach either in a suit or Speedos.

“As you know, I belong to the surfing tribe, but I don’t want to prioritise the surfer tribe over people who are non-surfers.”

His advice for voters? “If you’re not practical, don’t vote for me,” he said.

