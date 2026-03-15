Gisborne councillors back waste hub site despite mana whenua opposition

Gisborne District Council agreed to purchase land at 275 Lytton Rd for $6.65 million (loan-funded) last year, with plans for a possible Regional Transfer Station and Resource Recovery Centre. Photo / Wynsley Wrigley.

Gisborne is a step closer to taking control of regional waste, but some district councillors expressed “discomfort” over the process.

Councillors voted on a preferred site for developing the regional Refuse Transfer Station and Resource Recovery Centre at a council meeting on Thursday.

The 275 Lytton Rd site was the recommended option in the council report and “the strongest” according to technical and financial assessments.

However, a mana whenua group, Te Kuri a Tuatai Marae, opposed the site, which was close to their marae.

Confirming the preferred site allows council staff to move into the next planning stages, involving a detailed concept design, cost refinement and a business case.

Māori ward councillor Nick Tupara said the council had not been “the best neighbour” to Rongowhakaata, Ngāi Tāwhiri and Te Whānau a Iwi for some time.

Te Kurī ā Tuatai Marae representatives expressed concerns about the site’s proximity and its visual impacts and prospects of noise, odour and increased traffic, potential effects on the Waikanae Awa, and the wider historical context of waste management in the area, according to the council’s meeting report.

There were ongoing legacy matters on environmental remediation, such as the former Paokahu landfill, which had “influenced perspectives”.

“A key message from marae representatives was: ‘Why address new waste infrastructure when historic waste impacts remain unresolved?‘” the report reads.

Tupara voted against the report, along with Māori ward councillors Rhonda Tibble and Anne Huriwai, and general ward councillors Debbie Gregory and Samuel Gibson.

Gregory said the report was “bittersweet” to read. It was her “dream” to see the facility realised.

“I hate to delay anything as cool as this, but in my heart I can’t say yes at this point.”

Both Tibble and Gibson said they felt the “discomfort” in their “puku”.

Delaying the project would result in foregone savings estimated at $1.5 million to $3.2m per year, which would increase over time, the report reads.

“Previous analysis identified an estimated $8.7m capital cost advantage compared with a new Greenfield facility, with further modelling confirming ongoing system‑wide benefits from council ownership.“

Gisborne’s current supply chain for waste creates “market inefficiencies, increased costs, and poor sustainability incentives”, a presentation slide read.

Residents pay $527 per tonne of general waste disposal at the Gisborne Refuse Transfer Station, compared with the national average of $220-$430 p/t.

The cost to the region is estimated to be $12m per year and was forecast to be $16m per year by 2033.

Mayor Rehette Stoltz and Māori ward councillor Rawinia Parata “hesitantly” and “tentatively” supported the paper, and Deputy Mayor Aubrey Ria said it had caused her much “āmaimai” (anxiety).

Stoltz said she had seen the council go “above and beyond” the Treaty compass to make sure it was not a transitional relationship.

“If we decide today to move this forward, we will do better, and we will keep the door open to focus on improving that relationship.”

Parata said she was interested in the pathways of improving, beautifying and supporting the surrounding areas.

As part of the next phase of work, the council would prioritise a governance-led “best neighbour” approach, according to the council report.

This included environmental protection and enhancement beyond minimum compliance, and design and operational controls that would minimise noise, odour, litter, traffic and visual effects.

Ria said her vote of support did not “predetermine” her decision that the final confirmation of the site was “set in stone”.

She was “willing to take the risk of the further expense” and hoped for “some progression in [council’s] kōrero with hapū and marae”.

She asked whether the transfer station would also go out for consultation with the Waste Management and Minimisation Plan, which had been adopted for consultation at the meeting.

Chief executive Nedine Thatcher Swann confirmed that the council would “use the same channels to get the information out at the same time”.

Councillor Larry Foster said he was “totally happy” to move the report, which Councillor Alexander Boros seconded.

He was sure most of the community would support the decision.

“To have a facility that we can totally recycle and utilise our waste is absolutely awesome.”

Chief adviser of Māori partnerships Gene Takurua said he did not want to “challenge or disrespect” the position of marae, hapū and iwi, but did not think the council got to engage or discuss “the real kaupapa” and “opportunity at hand”.

This was because of the legacy issues that continued to impact the surrounding area, Rongowhakaata iwi and the hapū concerned.

Opportunity was provided for the marae and Rongowhakaata Iwi Trust to “sit as equal partners” and be recognised for time, effort and contribution.

“Hand on heart, I feel that we certainly aligned with our Treaty requirements and responsibilities in terms of our attempts.”

The council report states that further sites had been explored; these sites either could not support future growth, recycling and recovery initiatives, posed significantly higher operational costs, or were not suitable for the Regional Resource Centre.

The Lytton Rd site was the only site within council ownership that could be progressed without significant delays, rework or additional land acquisition.

The site options were 75 Innes St (status quo), 275 Lytton Rd and a greenfields site in the vicinity of Gisborne City.

The recommended option voted on by councillors meant the council would continue to “actively invite mana whenua engagement, including opportunities to participate in design refinement, environmental enhancement, monitoring and ongoing dialogue”.