Exhibition of Healing: Survivor Stories Shared Through Art

An exhibition exploring the lived experiences of survivors of abuse in state and faith-based care is currently on display at the AUT art gallery, Te Wai Ngutu Kākā, in Tāmaki Makaurau.

He Kura Toiora, the exhibition showcases a range of artistic expressions from survivors, who are using the space to share their journeys of healing through tā moko, spoken word, visual art, and storytelling.

Survivor and AUT art lecturer Jenni Tupu says creative expression has become an important pathway in her healing process.

“I suppose that journey of healing has taken many forms and the expression of healing I’ve learnt can be made in many ways through art, through tā moko, through spoken word, as well as art. It’s a wide range of expressions and in order to heal we have to start talking about these subjects,” she says.

Art as a space for recovery

Many of the works delve into themes of disconnection from whakapapa, iwi, and Māoritanga, while also reflecting pathways into incarceration that often stem from the trauma of state care. Yet, there is a clear sense of reclamation, some survivors are regaining their sense of belonging and identity through the creative process.

Photo credit: Te Ao Māori News

Curator and gallery manager Stephen Cleland says he is proud to host what has become known as “an exhibition of healing for survivors.”

“This exhibition is really an opportunity to work with an unusual project for us, one where it’s primarily about hosting survivors and providing an opportunity [for] artists who have a strong connection or are survivors themselves to make work about this very important issue,” he says.

Intergenerational healing

Artist Charmaine Anaru says the exhibition does not depict the end of healing, but rather an ongoing effort that spans generations.

“This isn’t an easy fix. We need things put in place that will start doing healing not for just this generation but for the next three generations to undo the damage that has been done. This is not an easy fix, if we want to break those shackles,” she says.

Kei pā atu te kino ki ngā rangatahi

I tērā tau, i tukuna te whakapāha a te Pirimia ki ngā pārurenga me ngā mōrehu o ngā tūkinotanga i raro i te manaakitanga a te Karauna.

Ko te āki nui a ngā mōrehu, mai i te whakapāha rā tae atu ki ngā tau maha i mua, kia kaua aua mahi kino e pā atu anō ki ngā tamariki mokopuna o nāianei e atawhaitia ana e te Karauna.

Photo credit: Te Ao Māori News

Hei tā Jenni Tupu, “I don’t know if we ever really heal, but we can hope that for tamariki mokopuna particularly that they don’t experience any of the harm that we did.”

Ka whakahaerehia ana tēnei whakakitenga e Te Wai Ngutu Kākā i Tāmaki Makaurau tae noa ake ki te 3 o Ākuhata.