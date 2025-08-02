We explore what the Kiingitanga means to rangatahi in Waikato

As we near the first Coronation of Te Arikinui Kuini Ngawai hono i te po, we explore what the Kiingitanga means to rangatahi.

It has been almost a full year since the passing of Kiingi Tuheitia, a poignant moment in the nation’s history.

For many rangatahi, it is a time they will never forget - not only because of what Tuheitia represented during his reign, known as te kiingi o te kotahitanga, but also because of who followed him onto te ahurewa tapu o te Kiingitanga.

Not many will forget the day the new monarch was announced. For rangatahi in Waikato, it was a landmark event.

“Te Arikinui Kuini Ngawai hono i te po, Kuini o te rangatahi,” says Te Kahurangi Teinakore-Huaki of Tainui.

At just 27 years old, Te Arikinui represents a new generation of leadership that young people can relate to.

She is well-educated, speaks te reo Māori fluently, and has been deeply involved in kapa haka and Māori cultural studies.

For many rangatahi, she is a powerful and positive role model.

In the year since her ascension, the Queen has continued her father’s legacy while carving a new path for the future.

Her presence and leadership have already made a strong impression across the country, particularly among rangatahi.

Te Kanawa Wilson says, “He wahine tau e arahi ana i tōna iwi, e tuku ana i tōna katoa, hei oranga mō tōna iwi, e kite ana i tōna kanohi ki ngā wāhi katoa o te motu, ki ngā muka taeore katoa.”

Photo Supplied: University of Waikato

Kiingitanga a way of life for rangatahi in Waikato

Even if you don’t whakapapa to Waikato, those who reside within the traditional borders of the Kiingitanga know the profound impact it has on the uri in the region.

From a young age, they are brought up in the ways of the Kiingitanga, with manaakitanga one of the key pillars taught to the next generation from their parents and grandparents.

For Te Kahurangi Teinakore-Huaki, Kiingitanga is life.

“Pakeke mai au i ngā mātāpono katoa o te Kiingitanga. Nō reira, i a au e pakeke ana, ko te haere ki te koroneihana i ngā wā katoa. He haere ki te mahi i Kimiora, he whai wāhi ki ngā haepapa katoa o te marae. Nā te mea e mōhio ana, kapi katoa i te iwi o Turangawaewae.”

Epiha Muru-Kete is another rangatahi immersed in te ao Māori, on his marae, Waahi Paa, a special place for the Kiingitanga, home of the first Māori King, Pootatau Te Wherowhero.

He says his iwi are looking to the future.

“Ko te painga hoki ki konei ki runga o Waahi, Ko ngā karakia e taki nei, ko te hunga rangatahi. Ko te paepae, e whakahaere nei e te rangatahi. Ko te kāuta, ko tō mātou whare manaaki he rangatahi.”

The annual Koroneihana celebrations kick off on Tuesday, 6 September, with Te Arikinui expected to give her first kauhau ki te motu on Friday.