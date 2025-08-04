Strong field for Māori wards across Whanganui, Ruapehu, Rangitīkei and Horizons

Voting papers will be posted between 9 and 22 September to those enrolled to vote. Photo: supplied.

There is no shortage of candidates contesting Māori wards and constituencies across the Whanganui, Ruapehu, Rangitīkei and Horizons regions, with elections confirmed in most areas.

Some seats will be hotly contested, with a total of 19 candidates confirmed for nine Māori seats across the four councils.

Only two Māori constituencies will go uncontested: Horizons Regional Council’s Tonga Māori (South) and Rangitīkei District Council’s Tiikeitia ki Uta (Inland), where just one candidate has stood in each.

Horizons Regional Council (2 seats)

The Raki Māori (North) seat will be closely watched, with three challengers lining up against incumbent Turuhia (Jim) Edmonds. The contenders are Soraya Peke-Mason, Elijah Pue (Te Pāti Māori) and Tāwhiao McMaster. Edmonds is seeking re-election.

In the Tonga Māori (South) constituency, Te Kenehi Teira has been declared elected unopposed, retaining his seat.

Whanganui District Council (2 seats)

Five candidates are standing for the two seats in Whanganui’s newly established Māori ward.

They are:

Kiritahi Firmin (Independent)

Julie Herewini

Geoff Hipango

Hayden Potaka (Independent)

Phil (Bear) Reweti

Whanganui District Council candidates Julie Herewini (new Māori ward) and Jay Rerekura (General ward) prepare their billboards. Photo: Karney Herewini.

Ruapehu District Council (3 seats)

Six candidates have been confirmed for three Māori ward seats. The three incumbents – Channey Iwikau, Korty Wilson and Fiona Kahukura Hadley-Chase – are seeking re-election. They are joined by challengers Marilyn Davis, Simon Hepi and Kuru Ketu.

Rangitīkei District Council (2 seats)

Two candidates are contesting the Tiikeitia ki Tai (Coastal) Māori ward: Coral Raukawa and David Yates.

Sitting councillor Tracey Piki Te Ora Hiroa has been declared elected unopposed in the Tiikeitia ki Uta (Inland) ward.

Key voting dates and information

Voting papers will be posted between 9 and 22 September to those enrolled to vote. Voting will run from 9 September to 11 October.

To ensure votes count, voting papers must be posted back by 7 Octobe or delivered to an orange ballot box by 12 noon on 11 October.

Anyone who has not received voting papers by 22 September should contact their local council.

Only those enrolled on the Māori Electoral Roll can vote for candidates standing in Māori wards or constituencies.

Referendums on Māori representation

Alongside the local body elections, binding referendums will be held in all four council areas to decide the future of Māori wards and constituencies.

The poll will ask voters whether the council should retain or remove its Māori ward or constituency.

Unlike ward voting, the referendums are open to all voters, whether they are on the Māori or General Roll.

Voters are being urged to check their enrolment details are up to date to ensure they receive voting papers in time.

LDR is local body journalism co-funded by RNZ and NZ On Air.